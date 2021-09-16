The girl-steward who suffered from the blow to Ronaldo told about the incident :: Football :: RBC Sport

The girl noted that she was in great pain. But when she saw the Portuguese approaching her, the pain immediately passed

Photo: Matthias Hangst / Getty Images



A steward who worked in the Champions League group stage match between Young Boys and Manchester United spoke about the incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese striker hit her with a ball during the warm-up.

Before the start of the match, the Portuguese practiced shots on goal, and one of them hit the girl, who even had to be helped. Ronaldo immediately climbed over the fence and approached the victim to inquire about her condition.

“The blow that hit me in the head was very strong. I fell. Then I saw Ronaldo in front of me and said: “God, am I dead?” He replied that no, asked me for forgiveness and asked if everything was all right. The pain was very strong, but when I saw Ronaldo, it went away immediately, ”said a girl named Maris in an interview with Blick.

After the game, the striker presented her with his shirt.

The meeting itself, which took place in Switzerland, ended with a score of 2: 1 in favor of the Young Boys.