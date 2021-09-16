The owner of “Napoli” proposed to create a new football European Cup :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to Aurelio De Laurentiis, the prize money that clubs receive for participating in European competitions does not pay off their costs. The businessman himself announced his readiness to invest € 10 million in the preparation of a new tournament

The owner of the football club “Napoli” Aurelio De Laurentiis considers it necessary to create a new European Cup. He told the Daily Mail about this.

According to the functionary, participation in the Champions League and the Europa League does not bring clubs enough money to justify participation in them. “You need more high-end players to be competitive. This means you have to spend more money – and the prize money for participating in European competitions does not take this into account, ”he said.

De Laurentiis said the clubs need to establish a dialogue with each other in order to come up with a more modern and profitable tournament. “We need to reduce the number of games by reducing the size of the top divisions across Europe. In addition, we must create a European league with a democratic entry system based on the achievements of teams in internal competitions, ”the businessman said.

The owner of “Napoli” said that he is ready to invest € 10 million in the creation of a new tournament.

In addition, he advocated revising the rules of the game to make it more entertaining. “Research shows that people between the ages of eight and 25 have stopped watching football and prefer to play with smartphones – they have completely changed our children,” he said.

“We now have a ‘virtual stadium’ that can attract billions of people to play against each other. Who knows if we will be able to return to the position of the greatest and most influential sport in the world? ” – added De Laurentiis.

This season, “Napoli” plays in the Europa League, the team fell into the same group with “Spartak”. The first match between the clubs will take place in Italy on 30 September. The return meeting will take place in Moscow on November 24.

In April this year, 12 top European clubs announced the creation of a new tournament – the Super League. It was supposed to be a new closed tournament for European top clubs. The participants included: English “Manchester United”, “Manchester City”, “Tottenham”, “Liverpool”, “Chelsea” and “Arsenal”, Spanish “Barcelona”, “Atlético” and “Real”, Italian “Milan”, Inter and Juventus. However, a few days later, nine of the 12 clubs announced their withdrawal from the Super League.

It was assumed that the founders of the Super League will receive an annual income of € 4 billion through the sale of TV rights and sponsorship contracts, reported the Financial Times. The organizers planned to receive a loan of € 6 billion from the American bank JPMorgan.In addition, each founding club was to receive from € 100 million to € 350 million for participation in the tournament.