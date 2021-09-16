The Russian national team beat the USA in the final of the online chess Olympiad :: Others :: RBC Sport

The second match between the teams ended with a score of 3.5-2.5 in favor of the Russian national team

Alexandra Kosteniuk

(Photo: Evgeny Epanchintsev / TASS)



The Russian national team beat the US team in the final of the Online Chess Olympiad.

The second match between the rivals ended with a score of 3.5-2.5 in favor of the Russian athletes.

In the course of the meeting, the games were won by Leia Garifullina, who played with black pieces, and Alexandra Kosteniuk, who played with white pieces. In addition, Daniil Dubov (white), Vladislav Artemiev (black) and Ekaterina Lagno (black) played a draw. The only defeat among Russian athletes was Andrei Esipenko (white).

The first meeting between the rivals also ended with the victory of the Russians with a score of 3.5-2.5.

The duration of each game was 15 minutes, for each move the players received an additional 5 seconds. A total of 40 teams took part in the tournament.

At the first stage, the teams were divided into four groups, the Russians beat the national teams of Ukraine, Germany, Czech Republic, Paraguay, Israel, Argentina, Italy, Spain and Latvia.

In the playoffs, the Russians dealt with the Hungarians and the Chinese national team. For the Russian team, this is the second consecutive victory at the Online Olympiad, last year the national teams of Russia and India were recognized as winners of the tournament, as during the final there were problems with communication.