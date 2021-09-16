The Russian national team beat the USA team in the final of the online chess Olympiad

For the second year in a row, Russian chess players won gold in the elite division of the online Olympiad. In the final, the team, which included Vladislav Artemiev, Alexandra Goryachkina, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Polina Shuvalova, Daniil Dubov, Andrei Esipenko, Leia Garifullina and Ekaterina Lagno, beat the US team.

Artemyev and Goryachkina achieved success in the first game of the confrontation. Kosteniuk, Shuvalova and Dubov ended their meetings in a draw, while Esipenko was defeated. In the second match, Kosteniuk and Garifullina won victories, Dubov, Artemiev and Ekaterina Lagno drew, while Esipenko lost.

Thus, the Russian national team won a victory over the Americans with the same score 3.5: 2.5.

According to the tournament regulations, teams played two games with six pairs of chess players. The matches were played with a time control of 15 minutes with the addition of five seconds for each move. In case of a draw, Armageddon should have been played – a special kind of game in which White is given one minute more than Black, but they must win: in case of a draw, Black is awarded the victory.

In total, 40 teams performed at the Olympics, which were divided into four groups.

At the first stage of the tournament, which started on August 20, Russian chess players dealt with the teams of Ukraine (4.5: 1.5), Germany (6: 0), Czech Republic (5: 1), Paraguay (4.5: 1) without any problems. , 5), Israel (5: 1), Argentina (6: 0), Italy (5: 1), Spain (4: 2) and Latvia (6: 0).

In the quarter-finals, the Hungarians became the rivals of the Russian national team. Both games ended in victory for the Russians with the same score – 3.5: 2.5. In the semifinals, the Russian national team celebrated a victory over the Chinese team (3.5: 2.5 and 4: 2).

After the final victory over the Americans, the President of the Russian Chess Federation (FSHR) Andrey Filatov said that the athletes managed to win over strong teams during the tournament.

“To be honest, I myself have not yet fully believed in what happened,” Filatov quotes TASS.

The head coach of the women’s national team, Sergei Rublevsky, noted that the victory at the Olympics was not easy, since Sergei Karjakin and Yan Nepomniachtchi, who are participating in another competition, the supertournament in Stavanger, Norway, could not perform at the tournament. According to the specialist, Dubov and Artemiev who took their places successfully coped with the task set before them.

“Women dominated in their part of the tournament, as always. And I want to note that there is a new member of the team – Liya Garifullina, who has done an excellent job with her task, ”said Rublevsky.

The head of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Arkady Dvorkovich stressed that the Russian team had a balanced composition.

“The female team is definitely the strongest. In some matches, young chess players were shooting, in others the more experienced ones played better, ”RIA Novosti quotes the head of the organization.

According to the FIDE President, the Russian national team managed to confidently pass the entire tournament thanks to the depth of the squad. He also noted the importance of defeating the representatives of China in the semifinals of the Olympics, since the opponent played in almost the strongest lineup.

Dvorkovich also pointed out the problems faced by the national team in the decisive match against the US team.

“There were also some difficulties in the final against the Americans – Andrey Esipenko lost. But at that moment our other chess players managed to ensure the victory. I would call Alexandra Kosteniuk the best player in the online Olympiad, ”Dvorkovich said.

The head of FIDE also called the speculations about what the Russian national team could achieve with Nepomnyashchy and Karjakin as abstract. Dvorkovich noted that the American team also lost several strong chess players.

The 13th world chess champion Anatoly Karpov congratulated the compatriots on the triumph. He noted that the victory is a great achievement, since there is a huge competition in this sport at the moment.

“I hope that in the near future we will cope with the pandemic and chess will return in the usual format, and I wish our men’s and women’s teams to win the Olympiads not only online, but also live,” Karpov added.

For the second year, the Chess Olympiad has been held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, the victory was shared by the national teams of Russia and India. The match had to be completed ahead of schedule, as there were communication problems during the final.