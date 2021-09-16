The Russian national team is the winner of the FIDE Online Olympiad

Congratulations!

On Wednesday, September 15, the final of the FIDE online Olympiad between the national teams of Russia and the United States took place. The Russians won both matches with a score of 3.5: 2.5. Thus, the Russian team becomes the winner of the FIDE Online Olympiad for the second year in a row.

Results:

The first match: Jeffrey Shong – Daniil Dubov 1 / 2-1 / 2, Vladislav Artemiev – Ray Robson 1: 0, Evonder Liang – Andrey Esipenko 1: 0, Alexandra Kosteniuk – Nazi Paikidze 1 / 2-1 / 2, Irina Krush – Alexandra Goryachkina 0 : 1, Polina Shuvalova – Talia Cervantes Landeiro 1 / 2-1 / 2

Second match: Daniil Dubov – Jeffrey Shong 1 / 2-1 / 2, Dariush Sverch – Vladislav Artemiev 1 / 2-1 / 2, Andrey Esipenko – Evonder Liang 0: 1, Alexandra Kosteniuk – Irina Krush 1: 0, Anna Zatonskikh – Ekaterina Lagno 1 / 2-1 / 2, Talia Cervantes Landeiro – Leia Garifullina 0: 1.



President of the Russian Chess Federation, senior coach of the Russian men’s national chess team Andrei Filatov:



– I congratulate our team, all Russians, all fans and amateurs of chess on winning the FIDE online Olympiad! There is no higher honor and greater joy than bringing gold medals to your country. This important victory became possible thanks to the dedication of our athletes and the well-coordinated work of the coaching team. I wish you all the best in your future competitions.



The second online FIDE Olympiad kicked off on August 20th on the leading gaming platform Chess.com. 153 countries entered the start. Each team consists of 6 main participants and 6 substitutes, including at least three women, two juniors and two juniors. The qualifying competitions were held until September 10th. The Russian team entered the fight in the main division on September 8.



The composition of the Russian national team:



Men: Alexander Grischuk, Daniil Dubov, Vladislav Artemiev, Vladimir Fedoseev.



Women: Alexandra Goryachkina, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Ekaterina Lagno, Valentina Gunina.



Juniors: Andrey Esipenko, Volodar Murzin.



Juniors: Polina Shuvalova, Leia Garifullina.



Team captain – Grandmaster Alexander Motylev.

In their group, the Russians took a clear first place, winning all nine matches. On the way to the final, Russia defeated the national teams of Ukraine (with a score of 4.5: 1.5), Germany (6: 0), Czech Republic (5: 1), Paraguay (4.5: 1.5), Israel (5: 1) ), Argentina (6: 0), Italy (5: 1), Spain (4: 2) and Latvia (6: 0).

The two best teams from each group reached the knockout stage of the playoffs. In the quarterfinals, the Russian team defeated the Hungarians (the Russians won both matches with a score of 3.5: 2.5), and in the semifinals they defeated the Chinese national team, one of the rating favorites of the FIDE online Olympiad. Our chess players won the first match with a score of 3.5: 2.5, and the second – 4: 2.



Technical information



Official site



Photos by Eteri Kublashvili