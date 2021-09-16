The Russian national team rose in the FIFA rating after the first matches of Karpin

In September, the Russians played three matches – they drew with the Croats, and also beat the Cypriots and the Maltese. Belgium team continues to lead the rating

The Russian national football team has risen from 41st to 37th place in the FIFA rankings after the September matches. The updated version of the rating is published on the organization’s website.

The Russian team has 1475 points.

The Russians played three matches of the 2022 World Cup qualifying tournament in September. The national team drew with the Croats (0: 0), and also beat Cyprus (2: 0) and Malta (2: 0). These were the first matches of the national team with a new coach – Valery Karpin.

In the standings of group H, the Russian national team scored 13 points in six matches and is in second place. The Croatians are also on the first line with 13 points, they are ahead of Russia in terms of the difference between goals scored and conceded.

The next qualifying matches will be played by the Russian national team in October: against the team of Slovakia (October 8, Kazan) and Slovenia (October 11, Maribor).

The Belgian national team (1832) continues to lead the rating, the Brazilian team (1811) is in second place, the British climbed to the third (1755). This is followed by France (1754), Italy (1735), Argentina (1725), Portugal (1674), Spain (1673), Mexico (1666) and Denmark (1658).