The scandalous TV presenter became a neighbor of Adele and Cameron Diaz: Home: Habitat: Lenta.ru

The controversial American actress, host of her own show, Ellen DeGeneres, has acquired real estate in California. Among the celebrity’s neighbors were British singer Adele and American actress Cameron Diaz. This is reported by TMZ with reference to its own sources.

Related materials

According to those close to the TV presenter, the house is located in the city of Beverly Hills, Degeneres gave 8.5 million dollars for it (more than 623 million rubles). On Friday, August 27, the presenter made a deposit for the object. In which area the new property is located is not reported.

The one-story mansion of approximately 430 square meters has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a professional kitchen. The territory is equipped with a swimming pool and a campfire site. The facade of the house, with floor-to-ceiling windows, is made of light-colored stone. Sources noted that the building looks “outdated” – it was erected in 1961, at least one renovation has been carried out there over the decades.

In July 2020, DeGeneres’ co-stars on the show spoke about the atmosphere behind the scenes of the show, noting that racism, fear and intimidation are common there. Some former employees complained that they were fired due to sick leave and absence from work for serious family reasons. Later, the producers of the TV project were accused of sexual harassment.