The Sun learned about Ronaldo’s change of residence in England because of the sheep

The noise from the sheep disturbed the Portuguese striker’s family in the morning. There were also security problems in this house.

Read us on News News

Photo: Matthias Hangst / Getty Images



Portuguese footballer Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo was forced to change his place of residence in England just a week after moving. This is reported by the newspaper The Sun.

The forward moved to Manchester United from Juventus at the end of August. In September, he and his family arrived in Manchester and settled in a house for £ 6 million. But after a week he had to move.

Overweight Azar and Ronaldo’s muscles. How footballers get in shape



The source of the newspaper noted that the family of 36-year-old Ronaldo was disturbed by the noise from the sheep in the morning, and there were also security problems. The fact is that next to the land plot there is a public footpath from which you can see what is happening in the courtyard of the mansion.

Ronaldo’s new home is worth £ 3 million and is located in Cheshire. It has a cinema and a spacious garage for the sports car collection.

The forward played for Manchester United from 2003 to 2009. During this time, he won the English championship three times, became the owner of the Cup and the Super Cup of the country. In addition, as part of the English club, Ronaldo won the Champions League and the club world championship.