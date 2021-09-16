The Swedes figured out how to “double” the amount of RAM without installing additional modules

The Swedish company ZeroPoint Technology AB has unveiled its patented Ziptilion IP memory compression technology. According to the developers, the efficiency of their development is comparable to physically doubling the amount of available RAM, but does not require the installation of additional modules into the system.

The company notes that Ziptilion IP is embedded directly into the processor as an add-on unit. The technology works directly with the processor’s cache and memory controller through a standard AXI SoC interconnect structure.

According to the company, the compression ratio primarily depends on the data format and on the applications running, but the technology copes with the task much more efficiently than existing analogues. ZeroPoint compares Ziptilion IP to ZSWAP and ZRAM memory compression software, which compresses up to 1.5 times less than the new technology.

The creators of Ziptilion IP note that their solution has almost no effect on the performance of the memory subsystem. They explain that when using the technology, the latency when writing to RAM still increases, but the difference does not exceed 1 nanosecond, and the time for reading compressed information from RAM is about 100 nanoseconds longer.

The company says it has received € 2.5 million in funding to bring the technology to market. Ziptilion IP is already embedded in a 28nm chip manufactured at TSMC’s factory. As part of more modern 7nm chips, the Ziptilion IP block, built into the processor with a dual-channel memory controller, will occupy an area of ​​1.36 mm2… For server systems using 8-channel RAM, the block size will increase to about 3.02mm2…

ZeroPoint is confident in the great prospects for its development. She predicts that Ziptilion IP will find its way into at least server processors, mobile SoCs, and embedded systems. In addition, the technology documentation mentions the possibility of its use together with video memory, however, no details on this matter have yet been given.

Interestingly, ZeroPoint announced that it is already developing an updated Ziptilion + technology, which will provide an even higher data compression ratio compared to Ziptilion IP.