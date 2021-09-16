The union accused Activision Blizzard of surveillance and intimidation of employees

Employees Activision Blizzard and representatives of the U.S. public relations union (Communications Workers of America) filed a lawsuit against the management of a video game publishing company. This is reported by the edition The Washongton Post.

The company is accused of unfair labor practices and intimidation of employees. In particular, pressure was exerted on employees to thwart their attempts to organize.

Complaints will be considered California National Labor Relations Board… As the head of the CWA noted Tom Smith, Activision Blizzard also hired union busting specialists and organized surveillance of subordinates, interrogated people and promised various benefits.

Representatives of the publishing house did not respond to journalists’ questions related to the lawsuit. However, Activision Blizzard is not a union member. After it became known about the harassment scandal, the company’s employees united in an initiative group A Better ABK…

