“This is not a shame, but already some kind of crying.” Reaction to the start of “Spartak” in the LE :: Football :: RBC Sport

Spartak were defeated in the first round of the Europa League group stage, losing at home to the weakest UEFA-rated team in Group C, Legia. How experts, coaches and footballers assessed the next loss of the Russian club – in the material of RBC

Rui Vitoria, head coach of Spartak

“Football in these tournaments – the Champions League and the Europa League – is that, small details decide. We concede one goal in the last minutes … With our game it was impossible to concede in this match, but this is football. “

“Spartak” under the leadership of Vitoria showed the worst start to the season in 45 years



Andriy Yeshchenko, Spartak defender

“In such games you have to play to the end, because every team can have chances, especially since“ Legia ”today, it seems to me, didn’t really want to win. Why didn’t you play to the end? The level is completely different. Today we cannot say that we played great, in fact we have to score, act more aggressively. “

Samuel Gigot, Spartak defender

“Difficult game, we had several chances for goals, good chances. I think Legia had one chance, they scored in the last minutes, we had a lot more. I think it’s impossible to win a match if you have zero goals in the column. It was difficult to score today. “

Evgeny Melezhnikov, General Director of Spartak

“I would like to apologize to all the fans for myself, for the team, for everyone. We will look for ways out of this situation. First of all, we need to be a single whole, fight for each other, gnaw out everything on the field from the first to the last minute. How much it actually turns out – already depends on the team. However, we are all trying to work on it. <...> The only thing I will say is that all episodes must be worked out to the end and fought for every centimeter of the football field. Unfortunately, I did not see this at the end of today’s match, ”Melezhikov said in an interview with Sport24.

Cheslav Mikhnevich, head coach of Legia

“I would like to thank the Russian journalists for their work. Before the questions, they all congratulate me on the victory. Polish journalists should learn from you. “

Anzor Kavazashvili, former goalkeeper of Spartak and the USSR national team

“Today every footballer can be given a two. They move, they try, but they fail. Legionnaires, who are released in the starting lineup, play in the attack, and the candidates for the national team, Alexander Sobolev and Zelimkhan Bakaev, sit in the reserve – it turns out, which means today we will train foreign players, and we will not bet our own, because we do not need them for national team. Spartak players do not progress under Vitoria. I don’t know who to blame for this. Foreigners must play harder. Commercial money pays more for them, and if you invite foreigners who are equal in level to our players, then why invite them. Jordan Larsson, Ezequiel Ponce, Quincy Promes are playing worse and worse. “

Legia coach answered Fedun with a proverb about gypsies



Andrei Kanchelskis, former national team player

“Some kind of horror is happening. Shameless people work at Spartak. To wash away the shame, you need to have strength of mind. And you can scratch your tongue as much as you like, let the whole country continue to laugh at the club. Spartak can be renamed to Bad Laundry after such a match. They don’t really know how to wash in it, if only to wash the bones. It’s a pity for the fans, the club’s centenary after all. They did not deserve such a show and such results. “

Petr Aven, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alfa-Bank

“We’ve seen everything. We didn’t score a bunch of chances, there was no mood and no idea. Very sad! There is skill in the team. The composition is definitely not weaker than Legia. I don’t know what will happen to Vitoria. In my opinion, all this is the fault of the coach. “

Alexander Zhukov, Former head of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)

“I watched today’s match and I can say that Spartak played poorly and continues to play, his game is not improving. Of course, the forced replacement of one of the leaders of the team, Roman Zobnin, to a certain extent affected the game, but I do not think that something would radically change on the field. Spartak did not have a game, and does not. Football players play badly and weak-willed, which is the most offensive. Yes, there were scoring chances today, but somehow it all looked sluggish. “

Dmitry Guberniev, commentator

“The coach lost the match. He removes the strong and releases the weak. He removed Ayrton Larsson, Moses, and then people who play football very badly were released. Rui did not cope from the very beginning, he only knows how to brag, so he will soon be kicked out and done right. Judging by today’s match, he is not competent. “

Olga Smorodskaya, ex-president of Lokomotiv

“Horror! This is not a shame, but already some kind of crying. What’s going on in the team? Legia is in 16th place out of 18 in Poland! Spartak has no attack, no shots on goal. It hurts to look at it! There is no mutual understanding on the pitch, no single impulse. There is nothing! I don’t think Rui Vitoria is to blame. The point is what a “brilliant” transfer campaign Spartak had.