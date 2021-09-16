“Those who believed that with the arrival of Karpin the national team would start enchanting, are typical amateurs.” Big interview with Kerzhakov

The head coach of Nizhny Novgorod Alexander Kerzhakov talks about the sensational start of his team, Zenit in the Champions League, Dziuba, Smolov and the national team.

Nizhny Novgorod

– Your victory over Dynamo in the last round was loudly dubbed “sensational”. Don’t you think this is a hint of her accident?

– I do not see anything in this that would call into question our victory. At first we were inferior in the count, but found the strength to rebuild. Then, after Suleymanov’s miss from the penalty spot, they not only did not flinch, but also scored two goals. And all this became a sensation for those who believed that a team, more than half of whose composition had just crossed the threshold of the Premier League, would beat a club with such a history, and even on its field.

– But you will not argue that you gave instructions to play only to win?

“And I don’t need to do that. For my guys, every match, regardless of the opponent’s rank, is perceived as the most important. After all, they are just discovering the world of big football. And a holiday or gray days awaits them there – it depends only on themselves. They understand this. This is our main trump card today.

– What is the secret of Nizhny Novgorod, which has scored eight points out of the current eleven on the road?

– There is no secret here. This is football, in which coincidence of circumstances often plays a role. At each installation, I ask the players about only one thing – a clear fulfillment of the game plan, maximum concentration and discipline. Perhaps, in foreign fields, their sense of responsibility and morale increase. And it works.

– What was the main task in the meeting with Dynamo?

– We understood that Dynamo’s trump card was their ability to carry out high-speed attacks, in which the maneuverable Zakharyan and Tyukavin felt like a fish in water. And it was important not to give them the opportunity to scatter. In the first half, it did not work out – there were too many ball losses, rejects in passes. During the break, I asked the guys to act stricter, increase in movement and in no case give up. And also try to put pressure on Ordets and Evgeniev in the central zone, make them make mistakes and lose their position.

– And for this he strengthened the attack, releasing Gorbunov. Can this move be considered the key moment of the match?

– If we take into account the goal he scored, then it turned out that way. The main thing is that we forced Dynamo to defend themselves, to make mistakes. It is no coincidence that Suleimanov and Annin had some more moments. But I would especially note that after the penalty that Suleimanov didn’t score, the guys didn’t become limp, but, on the contrary, exploded and went forward. For a coach who is just building a team, this is very important.

Selection

– You took Nizhny a month before the start of the championship. What was the most difficult at the first stage of work?

– Acquisition. Few players had contracts. The rest were on screening. And this process continued until the very close of the transfer window. Literally at the last moment, it was possible to sign a defender from Uzbekistan Yuldoshev and Cameroonian Bumal. But it was still necessary to decide on the composition, to play up connections.

– You once said that Andrei Arshavin, even now, without training, could be useful to any club. Why then did you not invite him to Nizhny?

– And what would Zenit and Match TV do without him? (Laughs.) But seriously, at that stage, believe me, there was no laughing matter.

– Did you have the last word on recruiting?

– If it were, then some issues would have been resolved much earlier. I do not want to devote to the inner workings of this process, but decisions were made collectively. And not all of my player suggestions found support.

– Judging by the fact that the Hungarian national team defender Kecskesh, the Argentinian Masoero, the Serb Miladinovic, the Albanian national team striker Balay, the Canadian Ennin, are the club’s financial situation in order?

– Believe me, not a penny was spent on any of the newcomers. Some of them, like Kechkesh and Masoero, came as free agents, others were leased to us. When a certain budget was allocated for the club, it was decided not to buy anyone at the moment.

– At present, such a situation is beyond risk.

– Both I and General Director Ravil Izmailov understood this. Therefore, we proceeded from real possibilities. Moreover, now the team can count on one hand those who played in the Premier League – goalkeeper Nigmatullin, defender Kozlov and midfielder Sapeta. The rest are taking their first steps in it. Like the same Gorbunov, who was discovered only after his goals against Spartak and Dynamo, in which he, by the way, grew up. And in “Nizhny” the guy is already his fifth season. And now I got my chance on a new level

– As a coach who came from the FNL, what new things have you faced in the Premier League?

– First of all, these are modern stadiums, high-quality fields, a different level of organization. And, of course, the game itself is faster, with a different speed of decision making. But most importantly, I got here the opportunity for normal training work with a weekly cycle. After the crazy FNL calendar with continuous transfers, it became possible to plan workloads, breaks for recovery, and practice theory.

– Victories over Spartak and Dynamo are the brightest and most encouraging so far. And there were matches that are remembered with particular annoyance?

– When you lose, this feeling appears by itself. But defeat is a reason for reflection, a lesson for the future, albeit a very painful one. Take at least a home meeting with Ufa. In it, we showed a fairly high-quality football, created destructive moments, but Gotsuk, Balay, Suleimanov did not use them. And the opponent, having a couple of chances, worked one hundred percent. Of course, you understand that your team is young, inexperienced, and when discretion was required, the guys overwhelmed the desire. But it didn’t get any easier. But the match with Dynamo showed that that lesson was not in vain.

“Zenith”

– After seven rounds, do you get the impression that this season will also be dominated by Zenit?

– By how confidently he started, by the depth of the composition, by the margin of safety – such an alignment is quite possible. In addition, Zenit has leaders in almost every line – Lovren, Rakitskiy, Malkom, Wendel, Azmun. Now Erokhin has also taken the leading role. But, most importantly, Semak’s team is very careful about the glasses, they do not squander them on trifles. And this is a sign of class.

– If we talk about the class, then it is tested in the Champions League. And so far everything is not so great there. The match against Chelsea, which started in the new tournament, did not become a hint of a repetition of the failure?

– For me – no. Although the fact that Semak could not use Lovren with Karavaev in London, and also Ozdoev in the middle of the field, raised great fears that the Petersburgers would not be able to hold back the mighty attack of the hosts, led by Lukaku. But the option with three central defenders – Rakitsky, Chistyakov and Barrios, who unexpectedly appeared in this position – worked. At least this company did not make any gross mistakes. Therefore, Kritsyuk did not have much work.

– At the beginning of the meeting, Zenit’s high pressure allowed him to control the middle of the field. But then he still slowed down and retreated. Can’t keep up the pace?

– No, just the opponent made me. By controlling the ball, Chelsea won back the middle of the field and forced Zenit to step back.

– Maybe that’s why the usually active Malcolm was not too noticeable?

– The Brazilian acted as the opponent allowed him, who tried to deprive Zenit of free zones. Especially on the outskirts of his own penalty area.

– And yet Zenit had some good chances.

– Even more than Chelsea. Take at least the episode half an hour before the end of the meeting, when only Rüdiger’s intervention made it impossible for Azmun to open an account. And what a chance did Dziuba have shortly before the final whistle after a flank pass from the same Azmun!

– Claudinho could have distinguished himself, to whom Azmun threw the ball well with his head.

– It is a pity that the Brazilian was in a hurry and failed to gently handle the ball in the penalty area. In a word, Zenit even surpassed the rival in the number of scoring chances. But this is little consolation. In football, the one who scores wins. And this was done by Chelsea, who did not miss their chance.

– And yet, 0: 1 in the match with the current winner of the Champions League – a hope for the future or a reminder that we are strangers at this celebration of life?

– It depends on how you look at it. On the one hand, 0: 1 is not a defeat that Zenit was predicted to have. But still zero points. And I do not recognize honorable defeats. On the other hand, Semak’s team looked decent – they defended competently and confidently, moved a lot, created chances. All this gives us hope that in the current Champions League we will not see the Zenith that it was a year ago. And we will be able to get a more substantiated confirmation of this already in the next meeting with Malmo.

Dziuba, Smolov, Sobolev

– A little earlier, speaking about the leaders of Zenit, you did not mention Dziuba. Do you believe in his game recovery and return to the national team? In the match with Akhmat, Artyom was recognized as the best.

– I have not seen this meeting. But the fact that he has a character, Dziuba has already proved more than once, including in Zenit. As for the national team, Karpin said that those who show themselves in the club will play in it. And I believe that he is one of those coaches for whom the ability of a football player to help the team is put above any personal relationship with him.

– By the way, after a protracted recession, Fedor Smolov managed to return both the game and the place in the national team. Do you think this is due to the change of coaches at Lokomotiv or was it the result of a game restructuring initiated by Marko Nikolic?

– Rather, it’s all about psychology. Only goals are always expected from a forward. And if his aim is lost, then irritation, uncertainty appear, digging begins in himself. And, of course, here a lot depends on the coach, on his patience. I had something similar in the national team in 2004 under Yartsev – the ball does not go into the goal, and that’s it! And in such cases, only a goal scored can bring you back into the game. I think this is what happened to Fyodor – Nikolic came, he saw in his work that the guy had both a blow and a flair, he encouraged and suggested. And it went. And with Smolov’s pass to you. Because now and in the national team in sight.

– Could Smolov and Dziuba become the same striking force in the national team as Artyom and Azmun’s team in Zenit?

– I think this is unrealistic, since Karpin prefers the option with one forward in attack. In addition, both Smolov and Dziuba are two pronounced “nines”. Although Karpin may have his own opinion on this.

– Until recently, Alexander Sobolev was among the candidates for the national team, who now does not always make it to the starting lineup of Spartak. Do you agree with Yegor Titov, who believes that he does not fit into the game concept of Rui Vitoria?

– Then the same can be said about the decline in the game of Larsson, Bakaev, Zobnin. And in general, the start of the Spartak team in the championship cannot be called impressive. When we were preparing for the match with them, we discussed in detail the strengths and weaknesses of Sobolev. In my opinion, this is a very high-quality forward, excellently acting on the “second floor”, with a keen scoring instinct, who knows how to find a moment in the cramped penalty area. Remember how brightly he started under Tedesco. But then the whole team was seething, struggling. Now something has gone astray, gone. Alexander just needs to score a ball or two, and things will go. But the team also needs to shake things up. In the meantime, not a game, but a swing – up and down. We beat Khimki, then in the Europa League we got under the wheels of Legia.

National team

– Smolov, Zabolotny, Zakharyan, Dzyuba, Tyukavin, Sobolev. How do you see today and tomorrow of the national team’s attack?

– Today is Smolov’s day. And tomorrow – Tyukavina. And I would also add to this list Agalarov from Ufa, whom I still consider one of the discoveries of the season. Believe me, this is a very interesting striker who will also have his say in the national team.

– How did you react to the wave of negativity that hit Karpin’s team after the matches with Croatia, Cyprus and Malta? Pogrebnyak called such an attitude towards the national team unacceptable.

– I absolutely agree with Pasha. Those who believed that with the arrival of Karpin, the national team would immediately start enchanting on the field, are typical amateurs who simply want to attract attention by criticism. They do not want to understand that the coach accepted the team in a difficult situation and he did not have time to rebuild its composition and game. And if we evaluate the work by the result, then it is – seven points and not a single conceded ball. So you just have to be patient and trust Karpin.

– By the way, did Dmitry Alenichev say that when he announced that the national team would make it to Qatar?

– And I believe in it.

– What makes you believe in the future of the Nizhny Novgorod team?

– My players!