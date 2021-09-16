“Trusova has great jumps. Shcherbakova is a refined petal. Kostornaya has mature female skating, despite her young age, ”reports Alexandra Proklova – Figure skating

Former Russian figure skater Alexandra Proklova spoke about the conditions for mastering difficult jumps and named the strengths of Russian singles.

In the 2013/14 season, Proklova won the junior Grand Prix stage and took 4th place in the Russian championship.

– In your time, single women had a different technical level: without ultra-si elements, it was quite possible to win. And now, against the background of the massive complication of programs, at what age do you – a coach – begin to teach students ultra-si elements?

– I think there is no definite age in this matter. When the child has learned all the triple jumps and is physically ready to add one more turn in the air, then you need to start studying. The main thing is stable triples. And mental readiness is also very important. Because there are skaters who are physically motivated, but it is difficult for them to overcome the psychological barrier.

Of course, the faster you perform the quad, the faster they will notice you and say: “Wow! She is the youngest of those who conquered the quadruple lutz (for example). ” But everything is very individual. How old did Liza Tuktamysheva learn to quadruple? In addition to this jump, she has many trump cards and achievements. There are children who, at the age of nine, can jump all triple and cascades. And someone only mastered the cascade at twelve.

– Who do you like most of the modern singles?

– Oh, difficult question. We now have such a scattering of gorgeous girls. One is more beautiful than the other, and it is very difficult to single out someone …

– Then I’ll ask you in a different way: what is the strong point of each of our top skaters?

– Sasha Trusova has great jumps. Anechka Shcherbakova is a refined petal. She is so gentle, her whole program flies straight! Alena Kostornaya has mature female skating, despite her young age.

Kamila Valieva has incredible lines, rotations, stretching. Liza Tuktamysheva evokes tremendous respect for how she has been holding the bar for so many years. Her character, triple axels and technical jumps – everything is very clear and, I think, will bring more success, – said Proklova.

Why didn’t Trusova jump like that under Plushenko? Where is Tuktamysheva’s short dress? What does Kostornaya need to qualify for the Olympics?