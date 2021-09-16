Two-time world champion in gymnastics decided to resume her career :: Others :: RBC Sport

Maria Paseka has not performed since the beginning of 2020. According to the coach of the Russian national team Valentina Rodionenko, the doctors allowed the athlete to return to the sport

Read us on News News

Photo: Minas Panagiotakis / Getty Images



Two-time world vault champion Maria Paseka intends to return to artistic gymnastics. TASS was informed about this by the senior coach of the Russian national team Valentina Rodionenko.

“We have been talking to Paseka for a long time about the possibility of returning, but she thought for a long time. Now she has changed her mind and hopes to restore her jump. But in order to return to the national team, you need to win the right to do so, ”Rodionenko said.

The gymnast who won the Olympics received the title of Master of Sports



According to her, no one closes the athlete’s way to the national team. “As far as I know, the doctors allowed her to return to sports. Of course, we will call her to the training camp, let her get ready. Maybe she will come to “Lake Krugloye” (training base of the national team. – RBK) already in October, ”added the coach.

Apiary has not taken part in competitions since the beginning of 2020. After not entering the list of candidates for the Tokyo Olympics in team competition, the athlete took a break in her career. She missed the 2018 season due to long rehabilitation after surgery on her injured back.

Paseka has three silver and one bronze medals at the Olympic Games, and a silver at the 2019 World Championship in the team championship.