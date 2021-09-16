Ubisoft announced a new project in the Driver universe, but this is not a game

French company Ubisoft announced work on a new project in the Driver universe. That being said, it is likely that fans of the popular racing franchise will be unhappy about the live-action streaming service. Binge… The launch of the platform is expected in early 2022. The date of the premiere of the series has not yet been announced. The show is produced by the division Ubisoft Film & Television…

The main character of the series will be an undercover agent and a former racer. John Tanner… He will confront the crime syndicate.

The latest console game in the franchise is Driver: San Franciscoreleased back in 2011 on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. In 2015, shareware was released on mobile devices Driver: Speedboat Paradise, which was dedicated to boat racing.

Ubisoft is actively trying to penetrate the TV and film industry. Ubisoft Film & Television released its first independent comedy horror film this June. “Werewolves Inside” which is based on the eponymous cooperative VR game…

In addition, the French publisher, together with Netflix, has already launched films and TV series over its IP, including Tom clancy’s the division, Beyond Good & Evil and Assassin’s creed…

Read also: “For internal testing only”: NVIDIA commented on the situation with the GeForce NOW database hack.