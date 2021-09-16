UEFA Super Cup referee appointed for CSKA vs. Spartak match :: Football :: RBC Sport

Sergey Karasev will judge the central meeting of the eighth round of the RPL. The game will take place on September 20

Sergei Karasev has been appointed chief arbiter of the Tinkoff Round 8 match – the Russian Premier League between CSKA and Spartak. About it reported on Twitter RFU.

The meeting will take place on September 20 at the VEB Arena, beginning at 19:30 Moscow time.

Karasev is 42 years old. Since 2010, he has been a referee for the International Football Federation (FIFA). Since June 2013 he has been included in the elite category of UEFA referees. The referee has been serving the matches of the Russian championship since 2008.

At the recent Euro 2020, he worked three matches as the main referee, including the 1/8 final game. On 11 August, his crew served the UEFA Super Cup match in which Chelsea beat Villarreal on penalties.

This will be the sixth time that Karasev has been appointed to a derby between CSKA and Spartak. The most scandalous was the first meeting in August 2011 (2: 2). It was in that game that Spartak’s forward Welliton crashed into CSKA goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev and seriously injured his knee. And after the match, the owner of “Spartak” Leonid Fedun was very dissatisfied with the refereeing and promised that he would do everything possible so that the referee no longer worked at matches.

In March 2013, Karasev was again nominated for the match between CSKA and Spartak (2: 2), where he put two penalties in the gates of the “red-whites”, one of them in stoppage time.

The only time Spartak defeated CSKA under Karasev’s refereeing was in August 2019 – 2: 1. The last time he worked at a game between CSKA and Spartak was in September 2020, when the army team won with a score of 3: 1.

Judges were also appointed for the rest of the tour. The match Ufa – Khimki (September 18, 14:00) will be served by Pavel Kukuyan, Krylya Sovetov – Rostov (September 18, 16:30) – Igor Panin, Akhmat – Krasnodar (September 18 , 19:00) – Ivan Sidenkov, Nizhny Novgorod – Arsenal (September 19, 16:30) – Artem Lyubimov, Sochi – Dynamo (September 19, 19:00) – Vasily Kazartsev, Ural “- Lokomotiv (September 20, 16:30) – Alexey Sukhoi, Rubin – Zenit (September 20, 18:30) – Sergei Ivanov.