UK Payments Firm Expands Business In Latin America With RippleNet

UK-based payments company Paydek is leveraging technology from fintech firm Ripple to accelerate cross-border transfers to Latin America.

Excited to continue @Ripple‘s momentum in EMEA with new customers and connections, as Paydek brings real-time payments to freelance and on-demand workers in LATAM and Africa! https://t.co/rrx9smZm2f – Sendi Young (@sendiyoung) September 16, 2021

According to the press release, the company’s clients are freelancers and independent contractors. The turnover of this market is expected to reach $ 455 billion in the next two years.

Paydek noted that with existing payment systems, contractors have to expect payment for work up to several days. Thanks to the digital technology of the American fintech firm, employers and settlement companies make payments in real time.

Paydek already uses the RippleNet network for transfers to Africa. Now, in partnership with Localpayment, it is deploying a solution to expand its business in Latin America.

“Ripple, with Paydek, is strengthening its presence in Africa and Latin America to drive innovation in digital money transfers in regions where fast payments are often critical to human survival,” said Sandy Young, Managing Director of RippleNet Europe.

In Africa, Paydek supports nine currencies: West African Franc (XOF), Central African Franc (XAF), Sierra Leone Leone (SLL), Kenyan Shilling (KES), Rwandan Franc (RWF), Tanzanian Shilling (TZS), Ghanaian Cedi (GHS) , Ugandan Shilling (UGX) and South African Rand (ZAR).

In Latin America, the firm will initially offer payments in pesos of Mexico (MXN), Argentina (ARS), Colombia (CLP) and Uruguay (UYU).

Recall that in March 2021, Ripple stopped cooperation with the MoneyGram service, which used the company’s solutions for money transfers from the United States to Mexico. Ripple previously acquired a stake in a partner company.

The gap came shortly after the SEC filed a lawsuit against the fintech firm, which accused it of selling $ 1.3 billion in unregistered securities.

