Ukrainian Maguchikh described her reaction to criticism of photos from Lasitskene: Summer views: Sports: Lenta.ru

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Maguchikh spoke about the emotions she experienced after her compatriots criticized the photos with the Russian woman Maria Lasitskene. The athlete is quoted by the “Informator” edition.

“It was hard,” the athlete described her reaction. She added that the coach set her up and talked about the need to abstract from what happened.

Maguchikh thanked her parents and fans for their support. She noticed that Ukrainian athletes received instructions on how to behave in competitions.

The last time Maguchikh and Lasitskene were photographed after the final of the Diamond League on 9 September. Also in the photo were Ukrainian Irina Gerashchenko, Polish Kamila Litsvinko and Australians Eleanor Patterson and Nicola McDermott. Maguchikh explained that the picture was taken at the request of Litsvinko, who announced her retirement. The Ukrainian added that in the photo she is not hugging a Russian athlete, but with McDermott.

For the first time, Maguchikh was criticized by her compatriots after she appeared in a joint photo with Lasitsken after performing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The Russian woman won the gold medal, and the Ukrainian took the bronze. The sportswomen stood in the photograph hugging. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine invited the Maguchikhs for a conversation.