up to 64 Zen 3 cores and 768 MB L3 cache / News / Overclockers.ua

Unlike Intel, AMD is in no hurry to release processor platforms that support DDR5 RAM. According to the chipmaker’s plans, the debut of mass AM5 and server SP5 will take place only next year. Before that, the “red” intend to release the updated line of CPU Zen 3, a characteristic feature of which will be an impressive amount of cache in the third level.

EPYC server chips from the Milan-X family will be on the market soon. Using 3D V-Cache technology, the company will equip them with an additional 512 MB of L3 cache, i.e. such a CPU will have an impressive 768 MB of L3 cache at its disposal. Preliminary characteristics of the new processors are already available on the web.

The EPYC 7773X will be the flagship of the AMD Milan-X family. It received 64 Zen 3 cores with SMT support, 768 MB of L3 cache and operates at a frequency of 2.2 to 3.5 GHz in dynamic overclocking. To become its owner, you will have to pay about 10.5 thousand dollars. The rest of the Milan-X processors also offer an impressive amount of cache memory, but they are content with 16, 24 or 32 Zen 3 cores.

AMD EPYC Milan-X chips will go on sale in the next few months, judging by the growing number of leaks. As for consumer CPUs Zen 3 with increased L3-cache, their release should take place early next year.

A source:

VideoCardz