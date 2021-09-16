Valheim Hearth & Home Update Released

For Valheim the first major update came out, Hearth & Home, and along with it, a number of improvements have been made. The update introduces new mechanics, furniture, building pieces, food, weapons, optimizations, and more.

General improvements include rebalancing weapons to make them more viable and have more unique play styles. The blocking system has also been reworked, now the maximum amount of health strongly affects your character’s ability to block attacks.

Also added a toggle for automatic collection, and graphics settings for active point lights and active point highlights.

Food has also been rebalanced, with food now mainly providing stamina or mostly health to make food choices more interesting for players. There are also 12 new dishes, and with these food changes, the food GUI has been redesigned to work better with these new additions.

The Crystal Battle Ax and Silver Knife are two new weapons in this patch, and the two new shields are the Bone Tower Shield and the Iron Buckler. You can use the butcher’s knife to butcher tamed animals and buy thunder stones from merchants. You can also get the Lox accessory.

There are new building elements like tiled roofs, beams, decorations and more. New furnishings include a stone throne and a Viking hot tub. There are various improvements to your cauldron, such as adding a spice rack, a meat table, and pots and pans.