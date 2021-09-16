Vettel and Stroll will continue to race for Aston Martin

Aston Martin has confirmed the roster of drivers for the 2022 season – Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll will continue to play in the team.

Sebastian Vettel: “I am looking forward to getting behind the wheel of a next generation Formula 1 car. They look different and, thanks to the new technical regulations, should provide a much tighter struggle than in recent years. More exciting races are great for riders and fans alike.

The changes are so big that every team will start with a clean slate – this is a great opportunity for us at Aston Martin. I believe in the strength of our growing team and look forward to 2022. “

Lance Stroll: “Next year I will spend my sixth season in Formula 1. My partner will be Sebastian – we started the Aston Martin project together, and I am delighted to continue working with him next year.

We have not met our goals for this year, but this will only fuel our drive for success next season. With the support of Aston Martin and our brilliant partners and sponsors, the team will be able to grow in 2022. ”

Lawrence Stroll, team owner: “The start of Aston Martin’s first season was disappointing – changes in technical regulations last winter put two teams using a low rake approach at a disadvantage.

However, we have made good progress in recent months, and Lance and Sebastian have performed well. Luck has turned away from them, but we are delighted to continue our cooperation with the drivers in 2022, in whose person we have gained young talent and rich experience. “

Otmar Safnauer, Team Leader: “Lance is one of the most gifted drivers in modern Formula 1, and now racing prowess has been added to his natural talent. Sebastian, four-time world champion and winner of the 53rd Grand Prix, is a valuable asset to our team. We expect that in 2022, both riders will continue to achieve high results in the context of the new technical regulations.

We never underestimate our rivals, so we don’t want to make exaggerated promises. However, we know that Lance and Sebastian will get the most out of the technology we give them. ”