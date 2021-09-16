ViewSonic Introduces 27 ” QHD Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate

ViewSonic has prepared for the release of the monitor with the designation VX2716-2KC-PRO: the basis of the novelty is a concave VA matrix with a size of 27 inches diagonally.
The panel corresponds to the QHD format: the resolution is 2560 × 1440 pixels. The refresh rate reaches 240 Hz, and the response time is 1 ms in GTG mode. This makes the monitor ideal for gaming-grade desktop applications.
The radius of curvature is 1000R, which provides a deep immersion effect in the virtual space. Adaptive sync helps to improve the smoothness of the gameplay.
The device has a contrast ratio of 2500: 1 and a brightness of 400 cd / m22… 95% coverage of BT.709 color space is achieved. Horizontal / vertical viewing angles – up to 178 degrees.
In addition to DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 interfaces, there is a USB Type-C port that can supply up to 65W of power to a connected laptop. The equipment includes 3-watt stereo speakers and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
The stand allows you to use the screen in landscape and portrait orientations. In addition, you can adjust the height, tilt angles and rotation of the display.
If you notice an error, select it with the mouse and press CTRL + ENTER.