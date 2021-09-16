ViewSonic Introduces 27 ” QHD Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate

ViewSonic has prepared for the release of the monitor with the designation VX2716-2KC-PRO: the basis of the novelty is a concave VA matrix with a size of 27 inches diagonally.

The panel corresponds to the QHD format: the resolution is 2560 × 1440 pixels. The refresh rate reaches 240 Hz, and the response time is 1 ms in GTG mode. This makes the monitor ideal for gaming-grade desktop applications.

The radius of curvature is 1000R, which provides a deep immersion effect in the virtual space. Adaptive sync helps to improve the smoothness of the gameplay.

The device has a contrast ratio of 2500: 1 and a brightness of 400 cd / m22… 95% coverage of BT.709 color space is achieved. Horizontal / vertical viewing angles – up to 178 degrees.

In addition to DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 interfaces, there is a USB Type-C port that can supply up to 65W of power to a connected laptop. The equipment includes 3-watt stereo speakers and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The stand allows you to use the screen in landscape and portrait orientations. In addition, you can adjust the height, tilt angles and rotation of the display.