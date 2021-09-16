WADA accused 63 athletes due to data from the Moscow laboratory :: Others :: RBC Sport

Of these, 30 people have already been sanctioned. The remaining 33 are still charged with anti-doping rule violations.

63 athletes were charged with an anti-doping rule violation following a rechecking of the Moscow laboratory data. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the release of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

It is noted that 30 athletes have already been sanctioned, another 33 athletes are accused of violating anti-doping rules.

At the beginning of January 2019, WADA removed from Russia the database of the Moscow laboratory and the doping samples that were there. Last summer, WADA President Witold Banka said that thanks to a recheck of the laboratory data, it was possible to identify the names of more than 50 athletes who violated anti-doping rules and “whose disqualifications can be expected.” A total of 289 cases were opened.

Earlier, a number of Russian weightlifters were disqualified on the basis of rechecking. Several Russian athletes were also temporarily suspended – among them, for example, biathlete Yekaterina Glazyrina.

On December 9, 2019, the WADA Executive Committee unanimously voted to deprive RUSADA of its compliance status with the Code and impose sanctions on Russian sports due to manipulation of doping sample data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory. In December, CAS approved the WADA sanctions – Russian athletes will not be able to compete in major international competitions under the Russian flag for two years – until December 16, 2022. Also, the national anthem and flag cannot be used in these competitions.