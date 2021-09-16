WADA intends to revise the ban on marijuana – InoTV

04:54 Autonews: Russian drivers began to be fined for curtains and wireframe nets The traffic police began to apply new fines for Russian motorists for the presence of curtains and wire mesh on the front windows of the car. Autonews informs about it.

04:37 Ten metro stations to be built in Moscow by the end of 2021 Deputy Mayor of the capital for urban planning policy and construction Andrei Bochkarev said that ten more metro stations and 17.5 km of tunnels are planned to be completed in Moscow by the end of this year.

04:21 Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits China Seismologists have registered a 5.4 magnitude earthquake in China. It is reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

04:04 Cooling expected in Moscow from September 19 The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, warned that from September 19, Moscow will face a cold snap.

03:50 Axios: Biden plans to meet with Johnson next week US leader Joe Biden plans to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the White House next week.

03:33 Investigative Committee opened a case on the death of three people in a house in the Tver region Investigators opened a criminal case on the death of the spouses and their daughter born in 2012, whose bodies were found in one of the apartments in the city of Bezhetsk, Tver region. This was reported in the press service of the regional head office of the IC of Russia.

03:17 Crew Dragon launches for the first time with a civilian crew on board SpaceX launched the first Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon, which is crewed exclusively by civilians.

02:59 Media: launches of the DPRK were carried out by a new railway missile regiment North Korea’s missile launches were carried out by its new railway missile regiment. This is reported by the North Korean Central Telegraph Agency (CTAC).

02:44 In Russia, 20 forest fires were extinguished per day In Russia, forest fire services have liquidated 20 wildfires over the past day. This was reported in Avialesokhrana.

02:31 Nebenzya commented on the requirement to admit only vaccinated people to the UN General Assembly hall Russia objects to admitting only those vaccinated against coronavirus into the UN General Assembly hall. This is stated in a letter from the Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Vasily Nebenzi.

02:15 Macron said that French troops neutralized the head of “IS in the Great Sahara” French President Emmanuel Macron announced the neutralization of the leader of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara * group by the French armed forces.

01:59 The British Foreign Office called on the DPRK to stop missile testing North Korea needs to immediately take steps to denuclearize and resume dialogue with the United States on this topic, refraining from provocative actions. This was reported by the British Foreign Office.

01:44 BFMTV: nine people drown in southern France due to high waves at sea In three southern French departments, the sudden appearance of high waves on the Mediterranean coast resulted in the death of nine people.

01:29 Vilfand warned of a sharp cold snap in the European part of Russia Cold weather is predicted in the European part of Russia until Monday, September 20. This was stated by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand.

01:14 USA, Britain and Australia agree on defense and security partnership The United States, Britain and Australia have agreed on a defense and security partnership. This was reported by the press service of the British Cabinet.

01:05 In Brazil, more than 14 thousand cases of coronavirus were detected per day In Brazil, 14,780 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded per day, the total number of patients with COVID-19 reached 20,034,610.

00:54 Motorsport: Audi and Porsche intend to create their own Formula 1 teams Automobile corporations Audi and Porsche are actively exploring the possibility of performing in Formula 1.

00:46 US Considers Different Opportunities To Deliver Aid In Syria The United States is considering all options for delivering humanitarian aid to Syria. This was stated by the Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the UN Jeffrey de Laurentiis.

00:42 Gatskan believes that the limit on foreign players prevents Russian clubs from successfully performing in European competitions Former footballer of “Rostov” and the national team of Moldova, Alexander Gatskan, explained why the Tiraspol “Sheriff” in European competitions is more successful than Russian clubs.

00:29 Motorcycle caught fire as a result of an accident on the Garden Ring in Moscow The motorcycle caught fire as a result of a collision with a Gazelle car on the Garden Ring in Moscow. Two people were injured.

00:29 Source: Barcelona management intends to focus on the club’s financial problems Catalan president Joan Laporta, vice-president Rafa Yuste and director Mateu Alemani discussed the situation at the club after the defeat to Bayern (0-3) in the first round of the UEFA Champions League.

00:15 Putin: Russia needs a strong and authoritative parliament Russia needs a strong, authoritative parliament and deputies who will act in the interests of the country and the people. This opinion was expressed by the Russian leader Vladimir Putin in his video message on the eve of the elections to the State Duma.

00:14 Belogolovtsev believes that the Polish championship has caught up with the RPL in terms of level The well-known showman and fan of the Moscow “Spartak” Sergei Belogolovtsev spoke about the defeat of the red and white from Legia (0: 1) in the match of the first round of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

00:00 Atlético and Porto have not announced a winner in the Champions League match In the match of the first round of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, Atletico Madrid and Portuguese Porto failed to determine the winner.

23:59 Investigative Committee began checking on the fact of emergency landing of the aircraft in Pulkovo Investigators organized a pre-investigation check into the emergency landing of the aircraft at Pulkovo.

23:54 Manchester City beat Leipzig in Champions League, teams scored nine goals In the first round match of the UEFA Champions League group stage, Manchester City defeated RB Leipzig.

23:53 Inter lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League match In the match of the first round of the UEFA Champions League group stage, Inter Milan lost to Real Madrid.

23:52 Liverpool beat AC Milan in the Champions League match In the first round of the UEFA Champions League group stage, Liverpool defeated AC Milan at home.

23:51 PSG tied with Club Brugge in the Champions League In the match of the first round of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, the French PSG and the Belgian “Club Brugge” failed to identify the winner.

23:43 Bastrykin instructed to check the case of the murder of a student at MGIMO in 2018 The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to check the progress of the criminal investigation into the murder of MGIMO student from Kazakhstan Tomiris Baysafu in 2018,

23:39 Nurmagomedov said that for him is the best way to unload mentally Former UFC lightweight champion Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov has admitted running and solitude are helping him recover.

23:31 A plane flying from Antalya got caught in a flock of birds before landing at Pulkovo The plane flying from Antalya was caught in a flock of birds while landing at the Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg. This was reported by TASS with reference to a representative of the airline “Russia”.

23:27 Afghanistan’s Ministry of Peace offices closed The Taliban * have closed all regional offices of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Peace, a structure set up to negotiate with local communities.

23:26 Gamula: Russian clubs cannot perform well in European competition Football coach Igor Gamula commented on the defeat of Spartak Moscow in the UEFA Europa League first round match with Polish Legia (0: 1).

23:16 The aircraft crew reported an engine malfunction before landing at Pulkovo An airplane flying from Antalya safely landed at the St. Petersburg airport Pulkovo, the crew of which reported a malfunction of one of the engines. This is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the airport managing company “Northern Capital Gateway”.

23:11 Utkin: it’s still unclear what Spartak is playing Popular blogger and former commentator Vasily Utkin expressed his opinion after the defeat of Spartak Moscow to Polish Legia in the UEFA Europa League (0: 1).

23:09 German police received information about the dangerous situation in the synagogue in Hagen German police have reported a “potentially dangerous situation” in a synagogue in the city of Hagen.

22:58 Deputy Head of RANO spoke about the situation with the approval of “Sputnik V” in WHO The deputy head of the Pan American Health Organization (PANO) Zharbas Barbosa said that the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine by the World Health Organization has been suspended until a new inspection of one of the manufacturing plants.

22:56 Lukashenka signed a decree pardoning 13 people President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 13 convicts on the eve of National Unity Day.

22:49 Prudnikov: there must be some internal reason in the results of Spartak Former Spartak Moscow striker Alexander Prudnikov shared his opinion about the defeat to Polish Legia (0: 1) in the home match of the UEFA Europa League.

22:41 Died businessman Vladimir Sirotinsky Vladimir Sirotinsky, a Russian entrepreneur and managing partner of the online service for learning foreign languages ​​LinguaLeo, has died at the age of 65.

22:36 The general director of Spartak was dissatisfied with the dedication of the players in the match against Legia The general director of Spartak Moscow Yevgeny Melezhikov commented on the defeat to the Polish Legia (0: 1) in the match of the first round of the UEFA Europa League group stage.

22:32 UN Security Council confirmed convocation of meeting on Korean Peninsula UN Security Council President Berne Nason confirmed the holding on Wednesday, September 15, of a meeting on the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

22:26 Kavazashvili: Vitoria can’t find one decent point guard Former Spartak Moscow player Anzor Kavazashvili questioned the actions of the team head coach Rui Vitoria and the club owner Leonid Fedun after the defeat of the red and whites in the match of the first round of the UEFA Europa League group stage against the Polish Legia.

22:17 Apple has removed several iPhone models from sale in its online store Apple has removed several iPhone models from its official online store, notably the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone XR.

22:12 Russia beat Uzbekistan at the FIFA World Cup As part of the group stage of the FIFA World Cup, the Russian national team beat the Uzbek team.

22:04 Biden considers diplomatic approach best for Iran’s return to JCPOA US President Joe Biden considers a diplomatic approach best for Iran’s return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on its nuclear program.

22:03 Mostovoy believes that Fedun has no one to sell Spartak to Former footballer of Spartak Moscow and the Russian national football team, Alexander Mostovoy, believes that the owner of the red-and-white Leonid Fedun has no one to sell the club even if he wants to.

21:57 Radimov wished Spartak a speedy change for the better Former player of the Russian national team and Zenit from St. Petersburg Vladislav Radimov wished Spartak, who lost to Legia in the Europa League match, a speedy change for the better.