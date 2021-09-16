“We didn’t want to waste 15 years on a trilogy” – Igromania

The creator God of war 2018 Corey Barlog explained why the authors decided to complete the “Scandinavian Saga” in a new part.

According to the author, the developers simply did not want to spend as much as 15 years on the creation of a trilogy, since such projects are not created quickly.

One of the main reasons is that we have been doing the last part for five years. I don’t know how much it will take for the second, but I will assume that about the same. Corey Barlog

According to Barlog, if the developers decided to make another game about Kratos’ northern adventures, it would take another five years. And the waste of all this time on one plot seems to the author overkill, all the more so because of this the story may become too stretched.

In addition, Barlog did not want to keep players waiting that long, so in discussion with the head of Ragnarok Eric Williams immediately offered to finish the plot in the second game.

Basically, from the very beginning we tried to tell the story of Kratos and Atreus, the real driving force of the plot was their relationship and the difficulties caused by them. Corey Barlog

Barlog compared the consequences of the actions of the characters with circles on the water – if you wish, there can be an infinite number of them, but then the story will lose focus.

The release of God of War: Ragnarok will take place in 2022 on PS4 and PS5.