What cryptocurrency may soon fall in price. The analyst named three tokens :: RBC.Crypto

Trader Justin Bennett noticed signs of a possible correction on the top 10 altcoin charts by market cap.

Trader and Analyst Justin Bennett warnedthat three altcoins may enter the correction stage in the near future. According to Bennett, the cost of Ethereum, Cardano and Solana could go down.

Ethereum

On September 16, Ethereum is trading at $ 3.6K. The key support level for the altcoin is around $ 3.2K. approves analyst. He advised to closely monitor the quotes of the digital coin, since if the key support level is broken, the price of the altcoin may drop below $ 3,000.

If Ethereum overcomes the accumulation stage in the $ 3.6-3.7 thousand zone, then it will be able to continue its further growth, Bennett added.

Over the past month, altcoin has risen in price by 12%, and its capitalization has increased to $ 427 billion, according to CoinGecko.

Cardano

Trader considersthat Cardano is now in a precarious position. On the altcoin chart, a round top pattern from the technical analysis was formed, and the coin broke through the lower border of the ascending channel, Bennett explained. According to him, the cryptocurrency needs to gain a foothold above $ 2.55 in order to continue the upward trend. Otherwise, the token will begin to decline to $ 2, the analyst predicted.

A round top in technical analysis indicates a possible end to an uptrend at the beginning of a downtrend.

Cardano is trading at $ 2.48 on September 16. Over the past month, altcoin has risen in price by 30% and updated its all-time high at $ 3. The asset took the third position in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization ($ 79.6 billion).

Solana

The closest key support level for Solana is at $ 150. explained trader. In his opinion, if the altcoin does not manage to stay above this level, then its value will begin to decline until the next support, which is around $ 129. In case of breaking through this level, the Solana price could fall to $ 102, Bennett predicted.

Over the past month, Solana has risen in price by 145% and took seventh place in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization ($ 47.2 billion). On September 9, the altcoin renewed its all-time high at $ 213.

