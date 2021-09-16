what is known about McGregor’s conflict with rapper MGK – RT in Russian

The famous actress Megan Fox could be the cause of the conflict between the fighter Conor McGregor and the rap musician Colson Baker, known under the pseudonym MGK. According to media reports, the performer’s dissatisfaction could have been caused by messages that the Irishman sent to his girlfriend. In turn, the ex-UFC champion confirmed that he has been communicating with Fox for a long time, but at the same time added that he did not know her boyfriend.

New details of the incident involving Conor McGregor at the MTV Video Music Awards, held in Brooklyn a few days ago, have become known. According to Extra, the reason for the conflict with Coulson Baker, known as Machine Gun Kelly, could be messages that the former UFC champion in two weight categories sent to the rap artist’s girl – actress Megan Fox, known to many from the Transformers franchise.

Details of the possible correspondence between McGregor and Fox were not disclosed. At the same time, the fighter himself confirmed that they have been communicating with the actress for a long period of time. According to him, Megan has been attending fights with his participation for several years, while he saw her boyfriend for the first time.

“I’ll tell you what happened and what was the matter. Here in New York I am free. Do you understand? I came back here. Was supposed to present the award at the Barclays Center. I just wanted to have a good time, you know? That’s all. I love everyone. Things are good. Come to my next fight. Let him come to see me perform at any time. I will perform, no problem. I invite everyone to my fights, to the show. There is no enmity between us. I don’t even know this guy, it’s true. Who is he? He’s been to my fights, you say? Megan has been going to my fights for many years. I know her, but not this guy ”, – quotes the words of McGregor MMA Junkie.

Also on the topic The decisive fight: why the fight in the Nurmagomedov league could mean the end of Shlemenko’s career

Alexander Shlemenko will fight with Artur Guseinov at the Eagle Fighting Championship, which will be held on October 17 in Sochi. About it…

The showdown between McGregor and Baker took place on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards. According to initial information, the reason for the conflict was the musician’s refusal to take a joint photo. According to TMZ Sports, the fighter wanted to say hello and took a few steps towards the artist, but neither a conversation nor a joint photo session happened. MGK allegedly answered something, after which his guards tried to push the Irishman away. Conor’s response was expected to be hostile. First, he threw a cocktail in the direction of the rapper, and then tried to sort things out with him.

Nevertheless, this information was denied by the athlete’s representative Karen Kessler. In a conversation with ESPN, she assured that McGregor did not ask for a photo with Machine Gun Kelly and did not provoke a conflict with him. At the same time, about the singer himself, he only knows that he attended his last fight. On July 10, the Irishman fought Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, but was forced to abandon the fight after the first round. The reason for this was a broken leg, from which McGregor is still recovering.

As for Baker himself, he was not eager to comment on what happened on the red carpet. After the incident, the performer did not really communicate with the press, and left the question of the scuffle unanswered, only by tapping on the microphone. Perhaps this was due to the excitement before the performance. As part of the show Machine Gun Kelly performed Papercuts.

Nevertheless, many former fighters and representatives of the martial arts world were quick to condemn McGregor’s behavior. Known for his performances in the UFC, Mike Swick said that the Irishman was out of his mind, and only his family members can respect him as a person. In turn, the ex-world boxing champion Antonio Tarver called Conor “a bully and a bandit”, and also admitted that he had to watch his antics in public.

Ali Abdel-Aziz also expressed his opinion on the incident. According to manager Khabib Nurmagomedov, it was the fight with his client that changed McGregor forever. In 2018, the rivals met at UFC 229, in which the Russian won by rear naked choke and defended the lightweight title.

One of those who stood up for McGregor was the president of the Absolute Fighting Championship, Dana White, who actively supported the athlete throughout his career. The functionary said that he had already talked with the conflicting parties. According to him, there was a common misunderstanding and now they are doing well.

Also on the topic Unexpected outcomes: how Holyfield lost by knockout to Belfort in the first round, and Tishchenko defeated Kudryashov

Former world boxing champion in two weight divisions Evander Holyfield lost by knockout to former UFC title holder Vitor Belfort, …

“Guys, this is the fighting industry. I have 700 crazy guys on contracts. What did you think? Sometimes it happens. We don’t work at Microsoft. Crazy things are happening in our industry. I think everyone knows what Conor’s character is. And we have a couple more guys who were the same. Sometimes this kind of madness happens here, “- quoted by White MMA Junkie.

Unsurprisingly, McGregor’s squabble with Baker sparked rumors of a duel between the two. One of the first such an idea was voiced by former UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal, who jokingly announced his readiness to bet money on the rapper’s victory. His colleague John Fitch agreed with him and expressed the opinion that this fight is ideal for the Triller tournament. Recently, this company has managed to organize many fights with the participation of stars of the past and representatives of other sports. So, at one of the shows, the famous blogger Jake Paul knocked out basketball player Nate Robinson, who once defended the colors of the New York Knicks, and Mike Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr.

Last week, as part of the next Triller tournament called Legends 2, a duel took place between former undisputed world boxing champion Evander Holyfield and UFC fighter Vitor Belfort, who once owned a light heavyweight belt. The fight did not last a round and ended with the victory of the 44-year-old Brazilian, who twice knocked down his age opponent. However, the likelihood that McGregor will agree to a fight with MGK seems unlikely. So, the Irishman has already stated that he is ready to fight only with professionals, and not with “vanilla” rappers.