What other records can Messi break at PSG

Messi and Barcelona did not want to part. Leo agreed to a salary cut in half, but Primera was not allowed to register even this contract. The 34-year-old winner of six Golden Balls moved to PSG, where he was called for a long time. The Parisians have had a perfect transfer window and are considered the main favorite for the Champions League. Online edition “Euro-football.ru” talks about the records that Messi can break with PSG.

Become the first footballer in football history to score 1,000 goals

At the professional level, Leo played 985 matches in which he scored 776 goals. The record holder for the number of goals remains Erwin Helmechen (982 goals). It will be difficult to surpass the German record, because Leo is already 34 years old. But the Argentinean can break into the top 3 of the rating – Ferenc Puskas is in third place (808 goals).

Score a goal in the 17th Champions League season

Last season, Leo beat Ryan Giggs’ record – scoring in the 16th Champions League. But if Giggs scored in 16 seasons, but not in a row, then Messi had goals in every season of the Champions League. To beat the Welshman, Messi only needs to score one goal this season.

Become the most titled football player in the world

Dani Alves is the most titled player in the world. The Barcelona legend currently has 42 trophies. Alves is a real trophy magnet. This defender took titles with the Brazilian national team, Barcelona, ​​PSG, Juventus, Sevilla, Brazilian Bahia. Messi has 37 trophies to date and has a high chance of overtaking Alves.

Reach # 1 most goals in UEFA Champions League history

Cristiano Ronaldo is the record holder for the number of goals in the entire history of the Champions League. The Portuguese has scored 135 goals, while his closest pursuer, Leo Messi, is 15 goals behind. In favor of the Argentinean age – Messi is two years younger, that is, he will probably end his career later.

Beat Ronaldo in most goals in a single UEFA Champions League season

Cristiano had a great 2013/14 season, scoring 17 goals in the Champions League. Messi had the most productive season in 2011/12 – the Argentine scored 14 goals. In the last season, Leo had far from the strongest partners, but now Mbappe, Di Maria and Neymar will help him in the attack.

Become the record holder for the most goals in a single season in Ligue 1

In the 1970/71 Ligue 1 season, Josip Skoblar from Marseille set a record – he scored 44 goals in one season. For 50 years, no one has been able to come close to this mark. Zlatan Ibrahimovic had the most chances with PSG in the 2015/16 season – the Swede scored 38 goals.

Become the champion in the number of trophies in the Champions League

Messi has won the Champions League four times with Barcelona. The record belongs to Real Madrid striker Paco Gento (6 times). But now Messi will play for the club that is considered the strongest in Europe. In the summer transfer window, the Parisians were reinforced by Hakimi, Danilo Pereira, Wijnaldum, Ramos and Donnarumma. On paper, PSG is the main contender for the Champions League, and therefore Messi can still take more than one trophy.

