Where did the stars of popular films of the 2000s disappear and how they have changed during this time. Photo

It’s hard to imagine why celebrities leave behind the glitz of glamorous Hollywood life at their peak. They refuse not only money, but also crowds of fans, fame and persecution of the paparazzi.

Each of them had their own reasons. OBOZREVATEL decided to find out where the stars of the popular zero films “American Pie”, “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and many others have gone to.

The star of “I Know What You Did Last Summer” was one of the most recognizable actors of the 2000s. He was adored by millions of female fans. But suddenly he disappeared from the radar of the media for no apparent reason.

Video of the day

The fact is that he married his colleague Sarah Michelle Gellar, who also decided to “retire” after several bright roles (“Cruel Intentions”, “Scooby-Doo” and many others).

In addition, Freddie Prinze Jr. became interested in cooking and began publishing his own books on cooking.

One of the most beautiful actresses of the 90s became famous after the release of the films “Wildness”, “Starship Troopers”. In the movie “And the whole world is not enough” Denis played the mistress of the agent James Bond.

But after taking off on the career ladder, Richards decided to take a break, gave birth to two daughters and took another girl under her care. Now she does not get the main roles, but she keeps herself in great shape – just in case.

American actress Alyson Hannigan is best known for her role as Michelle Flaherty in American Pie. Now she is 47 years old, she has a husband and two children.

She still appears in films and on American television. In 2020, the comedy series “Exceed” was released, where Alison played the role of Beth.

Also, the actress is actively leading her page on Twitter, where he often shares footage with his spouse and children.

In the early 2000s, Cameron Diaz shone brighter than others and was shot in several box-office projects every year. She became a star after the release of “The Mask”, and after that film every picture with her was successful at the box office.

However, since 2014, Cameron is no longer filmed. Some believe that the failure of the comedy “Home Video” was the reason for this, but Cameron herself says that she is tired of working with such intensity and constantly being in the spotlight, avoiding intrusive paparazzi.

She plunged headlong into family life, gave birth to her first child in 2019 and enjoys motherhood.

The famous ageless beauty of Hollywood has also not been in films for a long time. The last film with her participation was released back in 2016 – “The Mechanic: Resurrection”.

Alba nevertheless decided that it would be better to give her time to three children than to disappear for days on the set.

It is known that the former actress is now engaged in the production of natural cosmetics and non-toxic household chemicals. Her business is called The Honest Company.

OBOZREVATEL previously wrote: