“Will Fedun sell Spartak? There is a price that is not lifting for anyone “

Match TV commentator Georgy Cherdantsev shared his opinion on the defeat of Spartak against Legia (0: 1) in the match of the 1st round of the Europa League group stage.

– Did Spartak deserve defeat from Legia?

– Here, unlike Zenit, the opponents were of a different level, so it is incorrect to compare. But here and there is no result, there is nothing to catch on. The fact that the team, playing at home against the representative of the Polish championship, struck 20 shots on goal – yes, well done. They inflicted, but did not score anything. Therefore, of course, there are a lot of questions. It seems to me that it is strange to discuss the football component of Spartak’s life now, given what is happening at the club. Football players are real people, and the coach is also a real person. They are not computer games robots. They react in one way or another to what is happening around the team, they cannot be completely isolated from the information field: not letting them read anything, not letting them watch social networks, telegrams, and so on. Therefore, I think all this, of course, negatively affects the team.

– Will Fedun soon sell Spartak?

– There is a price that he named. This price is too high for anyone. Secondly, football is a business. I know people who have the means to buy Spartak, they love it and root for it, but they won’t buy it for two reasons. Firstly, because this is not charity, it is stupid to pay that much money even for your favorite club. The money will go not to a charitable foundation, but to certain individuals. No potential buyer wants to enrich them at the expense of Spartak. After all, this is primarily a business. Secondly, I, of course, am not an economic analyst, but it is not difficult to figure out that when you acquire something, you have to understand – what exactly.

I think we have a poor idea of ​​Spartak’s assets: what exactly is offered to potential buyers besides the name. There are also a lot of questions. The classic emblem of “Spartak” is not used by the football club, “Spartak” uses a similar but different one. To whom it is registered and how much it costs – I do not know. What else belongs to Spartak? Stadium – no, they pay rent. Lots of questions about what exactly is being sold and what is being bought. Foreign investors may, of course, appear, but it is also a controversial question, how interested they are in this story. At the moment, I believe that Russian investors will not agree to such a deal.

– Do you need to change the coach?

– This question is now irrelevant. The coach cannot work in isolation from the club. There must be a system. The coach comes into the system. If she is not there, then call anyone – Zidane, Mourinho, Klopp – it will be absolutely useless. It is impossible to work in a structure that lacks a normal management system. This is just as important in football as in any other structure. Therefore, it is not a matter of the coach. Another question is that the person has set himself up. I personally have no worries for him. You first study the question: where are you going to work; what awaits you there before you sign the contract. The person had to weigh the pros and cons. This is not the case when he needs to empathize. It was necessary to assess all the risks before signing the contract.

– Is this the beginning of the season a failure?

– I’ve been watching football since the late 70s. Of course, because of my age, I don’t remember how Spartak was relegated to the first league. There were all sorts of times: at the turn of the century, for example. But again, if in the early 2000s, when the stands chanted: “Suitcase! Railway station! Rostov! ”, There were the same social networks as now, the resonance 20 years ago would have been completely different. It’s just that today the media space has become much wider than it used to be. Therefore, it is incorrect to compare. Now the reaction of the public is so sharp and violent that it cannot but catch the eye. But this is the effect of the media field. And so the problems in the club and in the game are far from the first time. The open letter of the team captain Dmitry Alenichev has probably already been forgotten. Can you imagine what it would be like if such a letter appeared today? Bloggers would have a brain boil!

In the second round, Rui Vitoria’s team will play against Napoli away. The meeting will take place on September 30th.

