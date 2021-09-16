Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro and 11 Lite 5G NE smartphones are already on AliExpress: first buyers will receive discounts and smart watches as a gift

Xiaomi today presented in as part of the global presentation, new smartphones 11T, 11T Pro and 11 Lite 5G NE. AND although official sales are not yet have begun, all three new items have already appeared in the Xiaomi Mi Store on AliExpress.

Special prices and present

Back in during the presentation, representatives of Xiaomi said that immediately after the start of sales, the first buyers will be offered reduced prices for some sites in including on AliExpress. But besides the discounts, you you can also get nice gifts at the form smart watch and fitness bracelets …

Sales on AliExpress will start on September 23rd, but you can already make an order in order to surely get into the number of the first lucky ones. For example, you can now leave the product in basket, and complete the purchase on September 23rd.

So what do they offer us? TO basic Xiaomi 11T v gift rely smart watch Mi Watch Lite. The prices promise the following:

8/128 GB – $ 499

$ 499 8/256 GB – $ 549

Per purchase of an older model Xiaomi 11T Pro first buyers will receive in present smart watch Mi Watch. The smartphone will cost:

8/128 GB – $ 599

$ 599 8/256 GB – $ 699

$ 699 12/256 GB – $ 749

Finally, the junior model Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with bonus in the form of a Mi bracelet Band 6 and price tags:

6/128 GB – $ 349

$ 349 8/128 GB – $ 399

Source: AliExpress

