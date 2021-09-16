Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro presented – flagships with advanced 108MP cameras and charging up to 120W

Xiaomi has unveiled the 11T and 11T Pro smartphones. Devices with flagship specifications will go on sale worldwide. Smartphones have high performance, advanced video processing capabilities, and support ultra-fast charging.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which is produced using 5nm technology. The processor, in particular, supports video recording in 8K resolution with HDR10 + support. On the back of the smartphone there is a camera unit with a resolution of 108 megapixels, 8 megapixels (wide-angle) and 5 megapixels (telemacro). Advanced shooting and video processing capabilities became one of the leitmotifs of the entire presentation – the company found the word “Cinemagic” for them. Numerous video effects are supported.

An interesting innovation is the Audio Zoom function: during shooting, you can specify a point in the picture with a sound source that will be amplified. In addition to the two main microphones, a third is provided – it, if necessary, ensures the operation of the active noise reduction system. AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution of 6.67 inches supports 1 billion colors, the refresh rate is up to 120 Hz. The image quality is confirmed by DisplayMate’s A + certification. The Gorilla Glass Victus coating is responsible for protecting the screen. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are supported.

The most important innovation of the Xiaomi 11T Pro is support for Xiaomi HyperCharge technology, which provides 120W charging. A compatible charger is included. The smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, the battery is fully charged in just 17 minutes. The manufacturer has optimized the operation of fast charging as much as possible, providing 34 safety functions, 9 temperature sensors are provided on the battery – overheating is practically excluded. The smartphone is available in three versions: € 649 for a variant with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, € 699 (8 GB / 256 GB) and € 749 (12 GB / 256 GB).

The Xiaomi 11T model is a simplified version of the flagship. The smartphone differs only in that it runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, and the charger has a power of up to 67 W – the battery is fully charged in 36 minutes. Outwardly, the new items look identical. This model is available in 8GB / 128GB and 8GB / 256GB versions for € 499 and € 549 respectively.

The third smartphone at the event was the updated Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (New Edition). Its main difference from the base model Mi 11 Lite is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. The manufacturer noted that the model is the thinnest (6.81 mm) and lightest (158 g) 5G smartphone. The device is available in 6 GB / 128 GB variants for € 369 and 8 GB / 128 GB for € 399.