Xiaomi introduced the international version of Mi Band 6 with NFC support – it will also be released in Russia

Xiaomi has announced a new international version of the Mi Smart Band 6 fitness bracelet, which features an NFC module for contactless payments. Earlier, outside of China, Xiaomi smart bracelets were officially sold only in versions without this module.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC was developed in collaboration with Mastercard. As part of a joint project, the companies will make contactless payments more accessible and convenient. In addition to paying at the checkout, the device can be used for other purposes, for example, for traveling by public transport, if the city system supports NFC.

Another key difference between the updated Mi Smart Band 6 is the built-in microphone, thanks to which the accessory has acquired support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. This will be useful for owners of smart home systems – now commands through Alexa can be given directly through the bracelet.

The rest of the device completely repeats the original Mi Smart Band 6 with the exception of the price tag. In Europe, the device is priced at € 55, that is, € 10 more expensive than the basic version. In the foreseeable future, according to representatives of Xiaomi, the updated fitness bracelet will appear on the Russian market, although the exact release date has not yet been specified, as well as the adjusted price.