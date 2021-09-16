Zenit played one of the best matches in the Champions League. It is strange to discuss Spartak’s game, given what is happening in the club, ”reports Georgy Cherdantsev – Football

Match TV commentator Georgy Cherdantsev spoke about the defeats of Zenit and Spartak in European competition.

– Do you agree that Zenit looked decent in the match against Chelsea?

– I do not like the definition of “worthy”. It is not clear what “worthy” is. There is the quality of the game, there is the result. The result is negative, the quality of the game, especially in their own half of the field, is good. In my memory, I think Zenit played one of the best matches in the Champions League in terms of composure and compactness.

There was no fear, although let’s not forget that our teams, Zenit in particular, forgot what it was like to play in front of full stands. Especially with people as close to the pitch as at Stamford Bridge. Our clubs have lost the habit of this pressure from the stands. However, Zenit tried to start some constructive action against the best team in Europe last season when picking up the ball.

Experts in England are now saying that Chelsea are the perfect team after the acquisition of Lukaku, with no weaknesses. Therefore, from this point of view, Zenit’s game in London is a fat plus. But in the attack, of course, not everything worked out.

– Did Spartak deserve defeat from Legia?

– Here, unlike Zenit, the opponents were of a different level, so it is incorrect to compare. But here and there is no result, there is nothing to catch on. The fact that the team, playing at home against the representative of the Polish championship, struck 20 shots on goal – yes, well done. They inflicted, but did not score anything.

Therefore, of course, there are a lot of questions. It seems to me that it is strange to discuss the football component of Spartak’s life now, given what is happening at the club. Football players are real people, and the coach is also a real person. They are not computer games robots. They react in one way or another to what is happening around the team, they cannot be completely isolated from the information field: not letting them read anything, not letting them watch social networks, telegrams, and so on. Therefore, I think all this, of course, negatively affects the team, – said Cherdantsev.

