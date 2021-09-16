Zhurova spoke about the sale of donated BMWs by the Olympians

After the Olympic Games in Turin in 2006, many athletes also sold donated cars, said State Duma deputy Svetlana Zhurova. So she commented on the sale by athletes of cars presented to them for the medals won at the Tokyo Olympics.

According to her, the cost of such a car is comparable to the price of an apartment. When athletes receive money, they buy real estate. They can also spend funds for other purposes.

Remembering what happened after Turin, Zhurova remembered that the athletes had a variety of reasons to exchange gifts for money. Someone had “other family circumstances under which the sale of the car took place,” writes Sport-Express.

Earlier it was reported that the two athletes sold BMW, which was presented to them for winning medals at the Tokyo Olympics. Their names were not disclosed. It is known that one car was handed over to the salon of an authorized BMW dealer, where it was originally purchased. Its cost was estimated at 8.2 million rubles. The second was sold for 5.1 million rubles, about 80 kilometers had been driven on it.

Prior to this, Russian Olympic champions and prize-winners were awarded on September 11 at the Cathedral Square of the Kremlin. The keys to the cars were given by the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Olympians Support Fund Dmitry Medvedev. The ceremony was attended by 77 athletes.