12th Gen Intel 35W Core Processors Revealed

FanlessTech has published specifications for 12th Gen Intel Core (Alder Lake-S) energy efficient desktop processors. We are talking about models with a 35-watt TDP level, which can be distinguished by the suffix “T”. In total, Intel plans to release at least seven such processors, and they will enter the market in early 2022.



Intel Alder Lake-S Engineering Samples

As you know, the main feature of Intel Alder Lake-S chips is architecture with heterogeneous cores. However, in the case of the T-series, only top-end models can boast of this: Core i7-12700T and Core i9-12900T. The 12th Gen 35-watt Core i3 / i5 chips feature four / six high-performance Golden Cove cores. Less “voracious” Gracemont will be completely deactivated in them.

The capacity of the L3 cache is between 12 MB and 30 MB, and the boost clock rates range from 4.1 GHz to 4.9 GHz depending on the model. The common feature of the 12th Gen Core processors with the suffix “T” will be the integrated UHD Graphics 730 or 770 video core. Brief specifications of all known Alder Lake-S CPUs are given below.

