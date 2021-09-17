5 reasons why I’ll buy the new iPad mini 6

Almost 10 years later, Apple has updated the design iPad mini… It is worth saying that the first generation of this tablet in 2015 became my first iOS device. Since then, I have come to love the format of compact tablets and iPads in general.

I am currently using basic iPad 2020, and in many ways this device replaced my computer. This includes a full keyboard with trackpad and Apple Pencil.

Despite this, after the Apple presentation, I clearly decided for myself that I would take the new iPad mini. There are five reasons for this.

1. It is super compact



It is really comfortable to hold in one hand. Honestly, because of my large palms, I perceive the iPad mini as a real iPhone Pro Max.

In general, I am not complaining about the dimensions of the iPad 2020 either – it is definitely smaller than the MacBook and it is very convenient to carry it with you. True, he still needs a backpack. But the minicam can easily fit into a belt bag or even a jacket pocket.

It turns out that with this media combine I can watch movies, play, read, work and, most importantly, take notes wherever I am.

2. This is the perfect digital notepad



The only drawback is that you have to buy a new 2nd generation Apple Pencil. The tablet does not work with the first one.

I work through all my materials, plans, drafts in notes on the iPad using Apple Pencil. I also got used to jotting down some ideas, interesting excerpts from books or news feeds in handwritten notes.

iPad mini is best suited for this because it is super small (smaller than all previous iPad mini) and is convenient to take with you.



I have been using iPadOS 15 since the first public version, and now without quick notes, like no hands.

Back in iPadOS 15, there was a very cool feature for taking quick notes. One has only to drag from the bottom right edge to the center of the screen, and a small floating window appears in which you can write something.

3. Thanks to Apple for Type-C



What you need for content creators.

Unlike Lighting, which for some reason is still used in the basic version of the iPad, the new minicar already has “adult” connector. The same is used in the latest iPad Pro and iPad Air.

This means that I can connect my camera or some other accessories to my tablet directly. I already have a ready-made case for this.

After taking photos on a DSLR, I connect it to iPad mini, choose the most successful pictures and immediately transfer them to the cloud storage. Then I continue to work with them at home using the MacBook.

Although knowing how much professional software there is for the iPad, I can process the pictures right away on the tablet. And from it, load them into the material.

4. Large iPad for home, iPad mini for travel



I adhere to the idea that each device should perform its own specific function.

10.2 inches, albeit not such a gigantic diagonal as 12.9, but this format disposes me more for desktop or bedside use. IPad mini has thin bezels and weighs just 293 grams (slightly more than the iPhone 13 Pro Max). Agree, it is ideal as a travel gadget.

It is convenient to get it on the train, turn on the downloaded film or TV series (fortunately, there is a 256 GB version) and enjoy the ride.

Plus, the new iPad mini has a 12MP camera with 1.8 aperture. Of course there is SmartHDR, and I believe that it is not a shame to take pictures with such a device. Moreover, the finished images can be processed immediately in professional applications.

5. Honestly, I just want to



Agree, he’s cute.

Even if I shifted this reason to the last place, in fact, it is the main one. Agree that in most cases we are guided by the feeling “I just want to”… Here is the same story.

I love iPad mini, I didn’t buy the previous generations solely because they were far behind other lines. Now, iPad mini is a real little iPad Pro.

I really want to have such a device with me. Who knows, maybe the new mini will be my main tablet.

