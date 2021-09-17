99% of smart contracts deployed in Cardano remain inactive

2352 smart contracts have been deployed on the Cardano network, but 2333 of them have temporary block status, according to smartcontracts.vercel.app

The Adapools resource contains a selection of 200 of these. Everywhere there is a timelock function.

On September 13, 2021 at 00:44, the Alonzo hard fork took place on the Cardano blockchain. The update allowed Plutus smart contracts to be deployed on the mainnet.

At that time, the developers warned that this was “just the beginning of the journey.” According to them, some early dapps may be problematic, and some may be unsafe.

In an interview with Forkast, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson stated that after the Alonzo hard fork, DeFi is open “to everyone”.

According to Hoskinson, the leaders of the “second wave” of DeFi will receive liquidity, predictable fees, interoperability and the ability to host their applications on multiple networks.

“We need governance, certification, insurance, regulation, metadata identification, […] at the same time decentralization. Cardano was created for this “– he declared.

At the time of writing, ADA is trading at $ 2.39, according to CoinGecko. Over the past seven days, the asset has fallen in price by 5.1%.

Recall that in early September, against the background of the deployment of Plutus scripts on the testnet, the coin renewed its all-time high at levels above $ 3.

