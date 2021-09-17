A Celtic fan sat in the toilet for two hours to get to the stadium for the match against Betis

A Celtic fan said that he managed to get to the Europa League match with Betis (3: 4), despite not having a ticket. But for this, the Scottish club fan had to go for tricks.

A Celtic fan posted a tweet about how he made his way to the Benito Villamarine stadium in Seville. According to a fan, he hid in a car park, then took the elevator and sat in the toilet. There he spent two hours, after which he went to the stands.

The recording can be viewed in Tweeted by Paul Byers.

In the first 27 minutes, the Scots scored 2 goals. First, Albian Aeti, after a pass to João Filipe, sent the ball into the net of the Spanish team’s goal, and then Josip Juranovich converted the penalty.

After that, Betis players scored 4 goals against Celtic. First, Juan Gonzalez, after an effective pass from Nabil Fekira, reduced the gap, then Juanmi, after an assist from Borja Iglesias, equalized the score in the game, and after that Iglesias himself brought the ball into the opponent’s goal net. In the 53rd minute, Huangmi scored the second goal, completing the brace. 3 minutes before the end of the match Anthony Ralston, playing for Celtic, scored the third goal of his team.