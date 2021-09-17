a strange signal could be a sign of dark energy

A mysterious and elusive force causing the universe to expand seems to have influenced the results of a physics experiment that was carried out deep beneath the Apennine mountains in Italy.

Sounds like the beginning of a fantasy novel. But in this case, we are not talking about science fiction, but about dark energy, the essence of which continues to be the subject of fierce scientific disputes.

Earlier, we talked in detail about how physicists established that 68% of the energy in the Universe comes from dark energy.

Scientists have also calculated that all visible objects, from tiny microorganisms to stars and galaxies, make up only 5% of the matter in the universe. The rest is hidden literally and figuratively in darkness: 68% of this “nothing” is dark energy, and another 27% is dark matter.

All of these conclusions are made solely on the basis of mathematical calculations, so scientists are tirelessly looking for a way to create a physical trap for dark matter in order to prove its existence.

However, this matter is dark because it is impossible to see or somehow “feel” it in another way. The fact is that it does not participate in electromagnetic interaction. However, dark matter can still give itself out when it collides with a particle of ordinary matter. And with the right equipment, this collision can be detected.

This is why the XENON1T dark matter detector was designed – a huge reservoir of liquid xenon located deep underground.

The idea of ​​its creators was that particles of dark matter flying through the reservoir would force xenon atoms to produce a flash of light and free electrons, which is quite possible to detect with the help of existing sensors.

Of course, particles of ordinary matter can also cause such flares, inevitably creating background noise. Physicists calculated the expected level of this noise in order to then check whether the long-awaited signal from dark matter was recorded against its background.

In 2020, a similar signal, or surplus, was finally recorded.

At first, this surplus was explained by the effect on xenon atoms of ultra-light hypothetical particles flying from the Sun – solar axions. However, this hypothesis did not agree with the results of observations.

To explain the signal captured by the XENON1T detectors, it would be necessary to have such a number of axions that would change the evolution of stars more massive than the Sun. But we are not seeing such changes.

Lower part of the xenon reservoir.

Then the authors of the work suggested that the results of observations could be affected by dark energy.

The researchers built a physical model that used a verification mechanism known as “chameleon weeding.” Chameleons are hypothetical particles of dark energy that are hidden from the eyes of scientists.

Using this model, the authors of the work showed what would happen in the detector if dark energy originated from a region in the Sun called the tachocline. Especially strong magnetic fields are observed in this region.

As a result, the scientists’ calculations showed that experiments such as XENON1T can be used to search not only for dark matter, but also for dark energy.

True, the origin of the received signal remains to be verified additionally.

If the detector did indeed pick up a signal from dark energy, additional experiments would have to reveal a similar surplus in the future. And he, most likely, will be noticeable much stronger than the first.

The scientists’ calculations were published in Physical Review D.

