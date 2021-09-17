Admiral – Severstal. Forecast and bet for 2.06 / Hockey predictions

In the Kontinental Hockey League regular season match, Admiral will host Severstal. The game will take place at the Fetisov Arena on September 17. The meeting starts at 12:30 Moscow time. Admiral – Severstal: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Admiral”

The Far East team scored only 3 points in six regular season games, making it the last in the Eastern Conference standings.

In six matches “Admiral” failed to win even once. The start of the season was remembered for the “sailors” by an unsuccessful visit to Moscow, where they merged into “Spartak” (1: 4).

In the second match, “Admiral” was not bad, but lost to “Avangard” (3: 4 B). But in the third meeting from the team Alexander Andrievsky SKA did not leave a living place, to which the guys from Vladivostok flew in with a score of 2: 9.

The next couple of matches “Admiral” passed in overtime to Severstal (2: 3 OT) and Metallurg Mg (3: 4 OT). In the home game Andrievsky’s team turned out to be weaker than Dynamo Moscow (3: 5).

Severstal

The guys from Cherepovets played six matches, during which they scored 5 points. In the team classification of the Western Conference, “steel” takes the 11th position.

SKA turned out to be Severstal’s rival at the start of the season. Andrey Razin met at home. In this confrontation, the hosts were unable to win back points (2: 3).

Noticeably worse Severstal played in the second game, tightly merging with Dynamo Minsk (1: 4). And the Cherepovets club won their first victory in a duel with Admiral (3: 2 OT).

Then Severstal played unsuccessfully with Traktor (1: 2 B), and then in Novosibirsk Razin’s hockey players beat Siberia (4: 2). The last game ended for the “steel” players with an away defeat from “Cupid” (2: 3).

Forecast and rate

The victory of the “Admiral” is estimated at 2.44, bookmakers offer to bet for a draw for 4.00, and for the victory of “Severstal” – for 2.51…

“Admiral” in six games allowed opponents to score 29 goals, which makes Andrievsky’s team the most permissive in the entire KHL …

It is obvious that even with problems in defense, the “sailors” will not give a quiet life to their rivals at the “Fetisov-Arena”, and the overall performance will only benefit from this. Our forecast and bid – total over 5 in 2.06.