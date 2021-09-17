Admiral won their first win of the season by beating Severstal: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

In the first match of the game day, the team from Vladivostok achieved their first victory in the 2021/2022 season.

Lugin’s two points bring victory to the “Admiral”

Before this game day, “Admiral” remained the only team in the championship that did not win a single victory. The hosts had already met with Severstal earlier in the season, when the Cherepovets won 3: 2 in overtime. For the guests, this game was the final one in the Far East away, in which they won one victory and lost once.

Alexander Andrievsky, head coach of “Admiral”:

– The hardest game in this short segment. We started well, it was clear that the guys were eager to win the first victory, but from the 14th minute nothing came out. It’s good that we survived in the minority. Luck turned to face us, the first two goals were scored due to gross errors of the opponent, then it was easier.

Severstal played confidently in the first half of the match, the team had opportunities when playing in unequal compositions. The double majority of the guests became the key in the match. The Admiral players survived, and at the very end Dmitry Sayustov fled to counterattack and opened the scoring in the game. Soon Andrey Obidin gave an excellent pass for a penny on Dmitry Luginnot overshot at close range.

The initiative went to the hosts, who quickly made the score 3: 0. But Severstal did not give up, the puck gave an additional impetus to the team Joonas Nättinen 11 minutes before the end of the third period. Five minutes before the end, when playing in the majority, the guests got a chance in the majority, Andrey Razin removed the goalkeeper, but in the end the hosts distinguished themselves – Libor Shulak after a successful ricochet, he sent the puck into an empty net from his own half.

Andrey Razin, head coach of Severstal:

– I will not accuse the team of defeat and sprinkle ashes on my head. The team played well, despite the score, they had the initiative in the second and third periods. The opponent’s goalkeeper caught and gave one passes to zero, he already thought that he would score in the empty ones as well. Life goes on, the team has a game, we will get out of this situation.

Three stars

Dmitry Sayustov

Threw the first goal of the match, which turned the tide of the meeting.

Nikita Serebryakov

Saved 27 shots, was close to the first clean sheet of the season.

Dmitry Lugin

He scored 2 (1 + 1) points, his puck won the match.