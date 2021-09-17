Aisen Nikolaev awarded the participants of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo

The head of Yakutia presented the bronze medalist Stepanida Artakhinova with a certificate for 3.2 million rubles.

On September 16, the head of Yakutia Aisen Nikolaev met with Yakut athletes – participants of the XXXII Summer Olympic Games and the XVI Paralympic Games in Tokyo Ayaal Lazarev, Alena Dmitrieva, Anastasia Diodorova and Stepanida Artakhinova and coaches, the press service of the head and government of the republic reports.

The head of Yakutia noted that each of the athletes adequately represented their native republic and country in the big sports arena of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

“For every athlete, participation in competitions of this level is already a victory in itself. The Yakutians sincerely cheered for you, followed the broadcast of your performances. I believe that your performance at the Olympics and Paralympics is an example of fortitude, courage, courage and striving for victory for young people and the younger generation, ”the head of the region emphasized.

Aisen Nikolaev awarded the bronze medalist of the Paralympic Games Stepanida Artakhinova with the title of Honored Worker of Physical Culture and Sports of Yakutia, and also presented her with a certificate worth 3.2 million rubles. The athlete’s coach Andrei Iksman received a certificate for 1.6 million rubles.

Alena Dmitrieva and coach of the Republican Center for Sports Training of National Teams of the Republic Ivan Sivtsev were awarded the Civic Valor insignia

Anastasia Diodorova and sports swimming coach Natalya Stepanova were awarded the Honorary Badge of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) “For Strengthening Peace and Friendship of Peoples”

Ayaal Lazarev was awarded the Certificate of the Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). The adaptive physical culture and sports coach of the Republican Center for Adaptive Physical Culture and Sports Konstantin Gavriliev received the same certificate.

Recall that Stepanida Artakhinova at the XVI Paralympic Games won a bronze medal in mixed competition in compound bow shooting paired with an archer from Buryatia Bair Shigaev. Artakhinova finished fourth in the women’s individual compound bow shooting competition. On September 13, she received the 1st degree medal of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland in the Kremlin.

Anastasia Diodorova took part in the qualification of the mixed relay 4×50 meters freestyle. The team was able to make it to the finals and took sixth place there. In addition, the athlete participated in the 50-meter butterfly swimming competition and took sixth place there. In the overall standings of the 100-meter backstroke among women, Diodorova became the ninth.

The Russian women’s seated volleyball team, which included Alena Dmitrieva, took fifth place at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Ayaal Lazarev became the only participant from Yakutia at the XXXII Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, where he represented the national team of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan in freestyle wrestling in the weight category up to 125 kg. In the first fight, Ayaal fought with the American Gable Stevenson, who became the champion of the Olympic Games. The second fight was with the Olympic champion of the previous Olympic Games in Rio, two-time world champion, eight-time European champion, Turkish wrestler Taha Akgul, who became the bronze medalist of the XXXII Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Photo: Andrey Sorokin, instagram.com/nikolaev_aisen