Alexey Kudashov may surpass Oleg Znark’s record for winning streak in the KHL for the head coach

Even in the spring, I watched with great surprise the reaction with which Dynamo Moscow fans accepted the appointment Alexey Kudashov to the post of head coach of their favorite team. Most of the cheerleaders’ blue-and-white guests reigned skepticism and a decadent mood, which intensified even more after leaving the team. Dmitry Yashkina, Dmitry Kagarlitsky, and subsequently Daniila Tarasova… But most of all, the argumentation of Kudashov’s critics, blaming the 50-year-old coach, was embarrassing, that he had allegedly failed in his former places of work – in Lokomotiv, SKA and the Russian national team.

For some reason, few people wanted to delve into the nuances that accompanied Kudashov’s departure from the listed jobs. The coach was fired from Lokomotiv in October 2017 after the unsuccessful start of the Yaroslavl team in the KHL regular championship. Six months before his resignation, Kudashov led the railroad workers to the final of the KHL Western Conference, knocking CSKA out of the fight at the Gagarin Cup quarterfinals. That season to this day remains the last in the history of the KHL, when we did not see an army derby in the decisive series in the West.

In the final of the conference, Lokomotiv Kudashova lost to SKA (0-4), after which the coach had a discussion with the head of the club Yuri Yakovlev… During the conversation, Aleksey Nikolayevich explained the reasons for the defeat from SKA by a lack of physical strength and received permission from the team boss to change the preseason training plan. According to the coach’s plan, in the new season Lokomotiv had to reach optimal conditions closer to the start of the playoffs, which could not but be accompanied by problems at the start of the season. However, in practice, it was already necessary to translate the coach’s ideas into reality. Dmitry Kvartalnov, since Yakovlev did not wait for the start of the playoffs and dismissed Kudashov from his post after a five-match streak of defeats at the turn of September-October of the 2017/2018 season.

“It was not a plan, but it was predicted. Lokomotiv was played, yes, some didn’t work, but the guys were about to start scoring. There was no panic. It is a pity that they were not allowed to finish the matter to the end, “- said Kudashov in an interview with” Championship “after his departure from Lokomotiv.





SKA and the Russian national team became the coach’s new place of work. We miss the moment of Kudashov’s work as an assistant Ilya Vorobyov and go directly to his experience of independent work. The coach led the army team in 2019, and the start of the 2019/2020 regular season really turned out to be not the most convincing. This is not surprising, because Kudashov continued to work according to the very plan that he was not allowed to complete at Lokomotiv. At the beginning of January, SKA got into a hard run from Jokerit (0: 6), and two weeks later a long winning streak began. At the finish of the regular season, the army team won 12 matches in a row (including beating CSKA, Avangard and Salavat Yulaev), after which Vityaz was beaten dry in the first round of the playoffs (4-0). SKA approached the start of the second round with a 16-match winning streak, but then the notorious coronavirus intervened.

Due to the pandemic, the KHL season was stopped, and at the same time the world championship was canceled, for which Kudashov, in parallel with his work in the club, was preparing the Russian national team. During the stages of the Eurotour, the coach experimented with the lineup, driving over 50 candidates for the national team through the national team. By the world championship, Kudashov had to decide on the optimal composition, but the world championship was canceled, and the coach came under a flurry of criticism for his unsuccessful performance at the Eurotour. Despite this, according to Kudashov, he and the coaching staff were offered to extend the contract for one year, but he decided to leave his posts.





Kudashov missed the next season, focusing on family affairs, after which he received an offer to work at Dynamo Moscow. On the eve, his team successfully completed the Far East trip on the route Khabarovsk – Vladivostok – Novosibirsk, having won the sixth victory in a row at the start of the KHL regular championship, which is now a new club record. Previously, the blue and white have never won more than five matches since the start of the regular season in league history. This happened twice – in the seasons 2013/2014 and 2016/2017. For two decades in the 21st century, Dynamo have never started a smooth championship so successfully.

Photo: Alexander Safonov, “Championship”

In the third period of the match with Siberia (5: 4), Dynamo almost missed an advantage of five goals, which is so far the only fly in the ointment in the team’s game this season. In attack, the blue-and-white link is habitually dominant Vadima Shipacheva… It is worth noting that those who transferred from Ak Bars Stanislav Galiev at the beginning of the regular season scored more than Kagarlitsky, Tarasov and Vladimir Bryukvin taken together. Returning to hockey stands out on the defensive Vyacheslav Voinovrunning on an incredible schedule at the start of the season (two points per match).





At the same time, it is not only the successful play of the leaders that explains the successful start of the Dynamo team. In the second link, the 20-year-old takes the leading role Dmitry Rashevsky, and in the fourth three the best hockey of his career is shown by the 24-year-old Nikolay Chebykin… The Russian forward, who scored four goals in 32 VHL games last season, has already hit the other’s goal six times in six KHL games this season. In defense, an 18-year-old also gets playing time Nikita Novikov, who has already scored the youngest goal in the history of Dynamo in the KHL.

Kudashov has brought up a number of young players to the main team, who have not let their coach down yet. As for the coach himself, have you forgotten that he left SKA after a 16-match winning streak? Thanks to six more matches won against Dynamo, he came close to the league’s coaching record for winning streak. At the junction of the seasons 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 Oleg Znarok won 23 matches in a row with SKA, after which the army team lost to Sochi. Kudashov now has a 22-game winning streak, and he is one step away from repeating the steep KHL record.

Of course, it is impossible to directly compare these achievements, because Znarka’s series was associated with a victory in the 2017 Gagarin Cup. But it is not Kudashov’s fault that his playoffs were completed ahead of schedule. In the next match, Dynamo Moscow will host Dynamo Riga at home, and a victory in this game will allow the specialist to repeat the league record. It is noteworthy that if this happens, then in the next match Kudashov will be able to surpass Znarka’s achievement, but for this he will have to beat Sochi, which stopped SKA’s winning stride in 2017.