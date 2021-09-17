An agent confirmed that Spartak could have bought Argentina defender Montiel

Argentina defender Gonzalo Montiel could go to Spartak. This was announced by the player’s agent Marcelo Simonyan… Earlier, Dmitry Popov, the former sports director of Spartak, spoke about attempts to acquire Montiel. He argued that Muscovites could purchase it at a discount from River Plate. Then the agent denied Popov’s words, stating that River Plate would not let the player go for € 10 million, the functionary called this amount. But now the agent provided a fundamentally different information, explaining that he could not give all the data then.

“Popov really negotiated with me and my partner for Gonzalo’s transfer to Spartak. We, in turn, talked with “River”. € 10 million for the transfer of Gonzalo plus 25% to the union? All conversations were official, and the deal for this money was quite real.

As for what I said to your colleague from Russia, I denied any contacts with Popov, because at that time our communication was purely confidential. I have no right to disclose the details of negotiations between my clients and clubs, ”Eurostavka quotes Simonyan.