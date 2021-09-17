Astronomers find supernova remnant of 1181

Infrared (a), ultraviolet (b) and optical (c) images of the Pa 30 nebula. Andreas Ritter et al. / The Astrophysical Journal Letters, 2021





Astronomers have found the remnant of a supernova, noticed in 1181 in the sky by Chinese and Japanese observers. It turned out that the supernova belongs to the rare type Iax and, most likely, was the result of a collision of two white dwarfs, which makes it a unique object for further study. Article published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Over the past millennium, only five bright supernovae have been observed in the Milky Way. One of them was the outbreak recorded on August 6, 1181 by Chinese and Japanese astronomers, who saw a new star in the sky, comparable in brightness to Saturn, remaining visible for 185 days. Previously, it was believed that the remnant of this supernova is Plerion G130.7 + 3.1, however, a fairly accurate estimate of the age of this nebula at 7000 years, based on radio observations over more than twenty years, and the age of the pulsar, estimated at 5400 years, put this connection in serious doubt. although they did not completely exclude it. This made SN 1181 the youngest galactic supernova without a proven remnant, which does not give astronomers the opportunity to accurately determine the type of supernova, and therefore the mechanism of the explosion and the properties of the progenitor star.

A group of astronomers led by Andreas Ritter from the University of Hong Kong reported that they managed to find the remnant of supernova in 1181 – it was the Pa 30 nebula. In their search, scientists used multiwave observation data from ground-based telescopes GTC (Gran Telescopio Canarias) and WIYN and space telescopes Gaia, Swift, XMM-Newton, WISE and GALEX, as well as historical reports from Chinese and Japanese astronomers.

Pa 30 was discovered on August 25, 2013, the nebula is a bright source of diffuse X-rays. It is expanding at a speed of over 1100 km per second, and its central star is poor in both hydrogen and helium, and has a unique line spectrum of radiation. The nebula itself is rich in neon, magnesium, silicon, and sulfur. All this points to an unusual type of supernova – Iax, which is considered very rare. To date, only one confirmed galactic supernova remnant of this type is known, it is believed that this is a thermonuclear explosion of a white dwarf, during which it is not completely destroyed. In this case, the explosion was most likely caused by the collision of two white dwarfs.

If we take into account that the distance to Pa 30 is 2.3 kiloparsecs, and the estimate of the nebula’s diameter is 2.2 parsecs, then the kinematic age of the nebula is about 990 years. Combined with the consistency between the positions of the nebula and the position of the nova seen by ancient astronomers, this makes it possible to assert that the supernova remnant of 1181 has indeed been found and is the second galactic representative of the Iax type. Thus, scientists have a unique opportunity to study the remnant in detail and learn a lot about this type of supernova.

Alexander Voytyuk