Avangard defender Oliver Kaski had his teeth knocked out in the match with Avtomobilist, video

The swing of the opponent’s club turned out to be such that it could not do without blood either.

The Avangard player got a tooth knocked out right on the ice! He took it into a fist and showed it to the judges

The next match of the KHL regular championship with Avtomobilist was very important for Avangard. The fact is that the “hawks” for the first time Bobe Hartley lost three meetings in a row without scoring a single point in them. And the last failure in the fight with Metallurg, when seven goals flew into the gates of the Omsk team, became the most unfortunate for the guests at the start of the season. Previously, only Moscow Dynamo played so audaciously against the hawks.





Avangard had their worst start in the Hartley era. What’s going on with the KHL champion?

Avangard’s coaching staff could not be forgiven for yet another misfire. All the more so to a direct competitor in the Eastern Conference, because the rivals are gradually breaking away. This was perfectly understood by Bob Hartley, and his assistants, and all the team’s hockey players.

That is why the Omsk people came out so charged for the fight, winning with a score of 2: 0 at the beginning of the second period – Tolchinsky and Prokhorkin distinguished themselves, who scored his second goal for Avangard after an exchange from Magnitka.

It was nearing the middle of the match, where an extremely unpleasant moment happened for the guests. Avtomobilist forward Stepan Khripunov burst into a foreign zone and performed a heroic swing with a club, trying to throw Demchenko at the goal. The Finnish defender of the guests was nearby Oliver Helmets, but Khripunov’s shot did not work out properly. As a result, the club fell off and hit right in the face of the legionnaire, who collapsed on the ice.

The rights to the video belong to KHL LLC. You can watch the video on the league’s official website.

The referee was not sent off, as there was an accented throw. In this case, a dangerous play with a high stick has not been recorded since this season. But it was not easier for Avangard and Kaska himself. The Finn had blood on his face. Oliver, getting up from the ice, bent down and began to collect something into a fist, and then, with a surprised look, show the referees. There was no doubt that the defender had simply knocked out his teeth.

Finn left the ice and went to the locker room. We were convinced of the courage and character of this player during the last season, the championship season for the “hawks”. Therefore, the appearance of Kaska on the site in the third twenty minutes in a special protective mask was not a surprise.

“Oliver Kaska has a cut, he is a real warrior, he is back on the ice! It’s good that his jaw or bone was not broken. When I entered the dressing room, Oliver was finishing his stitches. Helmets lost one tooth, but it looked more like a bear’s fang than Oliver’s. In my opinion, he lost one tooth, no more, “said the head coach of Avangard after the match. Bob Hartley…

Including thanks to Oliver’s confident play, “Avangard” brought things to a victory with a score of 3: 1 and scored two important points in Yekaterinburg. Omsk residents will play their next match in Moscow with Spartak.