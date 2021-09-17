Binance hires ex-Europol darkweb specialist

It will identify crypto criminals on the company’s platform.
Binance has introduced a new Head of Audit and Investigation. He was Niels Andersen-Red of Europol, where he was a specialist in the dark web department.
-
The new top manager of Binance will investigate possible crimes on the crypto company’s platforms, protect customer funds and work with law enforcement agencies.
-
Prior to joining Europol, Niels was the head of the Dark Web Unit for the Netherlands National Police. He also participated in the Gravesac / Bayonet operation to liquidate the Hansa Market and Alphabay dark web markets.
“Over the years, I realized that catching fraudsters is not enough to fight crime, you need to look at the entire ecosystem in which they operate. <...> At Binance, I can protect the platform and users from criminals. My goal is to make the cryptocurrency industry more secure. Expanding cooperation between the public and private sectors <...> will make this industry a safer place for everyone, ”said Niels Andersen-Red.
Binance.US recently appointed a new president. It was Brian Schroeder, a former top manager at Ant Group and Uber. In August, Binance Singapore hired an ex-employee of the country’s state regulator. Earlier, Binance hired a former employee of the US Internal Revenue Service. The digital asset exchange is strengthening its team with specialists amid the regulatory pressures the company has faced this year.
Read also: the new head of Amazon will hire 55 thousand employees in the IT and corporate sectors.