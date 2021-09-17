Binance hires ex-Europol darkweb specialist

It will identify crypto criminals on the company’s platform.

Binance has introduced a new Head of Audit and Investigation. He was Niels Andersen-Red of Europol, where he was a specialist in the dark web department.

Source: Binance.

The new top manager of Binance will investigate possible crimes on the crypto company’s platforms, protect customer funds and work with law enforcement agencies.

Prior to joining Europol, Niels was the head of the Dark Web Unit for the Netherlands National Police. He also participated in the Gravesac / Bayonet operation to liquidate the Hansa Market and Alphabay dark web markets.

“Over the years, I realized that catching fraudsters is not enough to fight crime, you need to look at the entire ecosystem in which they operate. <...> At Binance, I can protect the platform and users from criminals. My goal is to make the cryptocurrency industry more secure. Expanding cooperation between the public and private sectors <...> will make this industry a safer place for everyone, ”said Niels Andersen-Red.

Binance.US recently appointed a new president. It was Brian Schroeder, a former top manager at Ant Group and Uber. In August, Binance Singapore hired an ex-employee of the country’s state regulator. Earlier, Binance hired a former employee of the US Internal Revenue Service. The digital asset exchange is strengthening its team with specialists amid the regulatory pressures the company has faced this year.

