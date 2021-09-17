Binance Suspends Withdrawals On BSC, TRON And Ethereum Networks

Binance cryptocurrency exchange has suspended asset withdrawals on Binance Smart Chain, TRON and Ethereum networks.

All Binance Smart Chain, TRON and Ethereum network withdrawals are temporarily suspended on #Binance… Rest assured our team is working on it. Thank you for your patience and apologies for any inconvenience caused. – Binance (@binance) September 17, 2021

“We want to assure you that our team is working on a solution,” the statement said.

Binance representatives did not elaborate on the reason for the suspension.

In March, users of the exchange reported problems with the withdrawal of funds to ruble cards. The company then explained that it was working on integrating a new fiat gateway.

On April 20, Binance suspended the withdrawal of Binance Coin amid record on-chain activity and heavy load on the platform. The function started working on the same day.

On May 10, the cryptocurrency exchange suspended the withdrawal of all assets. Representatives of the company reported about the solution to the problem after a while.

In early July, Binance notified users of the suspension of accepting euro deposits through the SEPA payment system amid pressure from regulators in several countries.

As a reminder, in August, a group of international traders filed a lawsuit against Binance. They accused the company of failing to provide access to infrastructure during peak loads and multi-million dollar losses.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER