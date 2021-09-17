Boxing and MMA: Sport: Lenta.ru

Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Fedor Emelianenko recalled negotiations with the head of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White. Telesport reports his words.

The athlete said that when he was offered to play in the UFC, he already had a contract with another American promotion, Strikeforce. At the same time, according to Emelianenko, he did not like White’s communication style. “He behaved incorrectly, spoke boorishly. They expressed a desire to meet, flew in on a private plane, ”said Emelianenko.

The fighter also noted that if he agreed to the UFC proposal, legal proceedings would begin that would last several years. Emelianenko stressed that the organization was not ready to pay the penalty. “I got a contract, I was offered large sums, but what’s the point? I would simply be “extinguished” without fighting, and that’s all, “Emelianenko summed up.

The fighter played in Strikeforce from 2009 to 2011 and had four fights. In 2017, Emelianenko joined Bellator. In total, the Russian has 46 fights, in which he won 39 victories with six defeats. Another fight was declared invalid.

On October 23, the Russian will fight in Moscow. Emelianenko’s rival will be American fighter Timothy Johnson.